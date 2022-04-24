City hiring lifeguards for aquatics season

For those ready to work and ready to have some fun on the job, Yuma is hiring lifeguards to work this summer’s aquatic season, and is offering bonuses of up to $300.
Those who are already certified are eligible to receive a signing bonus. Those who need certification may be reimbursed for their training fee in addition to the signing bonus.
The job has serious responsibilities, but also offers side benefits such as the opportunity to make new friends, a fun working environment and the chance to develop skills such as teamwork, customer service, self-confidence and leadership.
Candidates with certification may receive a signing bonus of $150. Additionally, the city offers prospective new lifeguards a fee reimbursement of $150 for completing the lifeguard training course. To receive the bonus and reimbursement, applicants must work at a city pool from late May through early August.
“We are trying to create a fun and successful aquatics team. One way we can help do that is by offering these bonuses,” said Jason Nau, parks and recreation director. “Being a lifeguard teaches you vital life skills that will absolutely translate into future successes.”
For those needing certification, the city offers the Life Guarding Today training course in two sessions: April 30 through May 8, and May 14-22.
To register for a training session or apply to become a lifeguard, visit www.yumaaz.gov/lifeguards and click on “Lifeguards Wanted,” or call 928-373-5200.