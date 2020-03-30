Yuma has won City of the Year for its efforts to make employees and the local community healthier at the second annual “Get Fit. Don’t Quit!” Spotlight Awards, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld of Body by Jake.
The city was honored for establishing its “Yuma’s Wellness Ambassadors” volunteer program that helped connect city employees with wellness initiatives that are available to them. Yuma invests in preventive care for its employees and incentivizes annual visits to a primary care physician. Most recently, the city transformed an unused space into a “wellness room” for employees that features physical fitness equipment and designated areas for relaxation.
Yuma established its wellness program with zero funding and very little active participation. Identifying volunteer wellness ambassadors turned the program around. Through their efforts, enthusiasm and positivity, Yuma’s wellness ambassadors helped build an “amazing” foundation for the program that enabled it to flourish. Wellness Ambassadors act as liaisons between their work groups and wellness program coordinators, sharing input and ideas and championing initiatives.
Their hard work resulted in increased participation on all wellness initiatives. The city has received the Healthy Arizona Worksite Program Award two years in a row and was previously a gold recipient.
The city invests in preventive care with a wellness incentive for employees to visit their primary care physician annually. Morale and camaraderie has increased with the regular wellness challenges, events and activities. They also offer employee discounts at gyms around the community and all city employees can register for any Yuma–sponsored fun runs/walks, 5Ks, and 10Ks for just $5.
Yuma’s latest project involves the creation of the wellness room for employees that will function as a space for physical fitness and stress reduction activities and educational lectures. It will also serve as a hub for informational materials.
The city believes that by making wellness a priority for employees, wellness will become a priority throughout the community, for all of the 90,000 people who call Yuma home.