Yuma construction inspection supervisor Ray Lagunas recently became an American Public Works Association certified public infrastructure inspector. He is one of 23 in Arizona and the only one in any agency outside the Phoenix metro area.
“When the City hires a contractor to build a piece of infrastructure, taxpayers count on it to work, and work well for a long time,” the city said in a statement.
“City construction inspectors have the job of making sure the work is done correctly. Fortunately, the City’s inspection supervisor is highly qualified and certified – in fact, he now has a certification only a handful of others in Arizona have,” the city added.
A CPII alerts contractors that the person inspecting their work will be familiar with all aspects of the job – whether that’s laying pipe, moving dirt, installing a curb or laying a particular mix of asphalt.
“We verify what the engineer has drawn and check that the contractor has put in the materials as specified: the right materials, the right depth, the right thickness, the right asphalt mix, and so on,” Lagunas said.
The designation helps protect city investments in infrastructure. “Inspectors here have to look after the best interest of the city and its taxpayers and make sure city streets and other infrastructure assets are safe,” Lagunas said.
In the event a conflict over a contractor’s work ever leads to a lawsuit, the CPII vouches for the city’s credibility in court.
To receive a CPII, one must have 5 years’ construction inspection experience and submit their job history with an engineer signing to verify that level of experience. Then, the applicant has to take an exam, a 150-question, three-hour, closed-book test.
“There was a lot of homework and a lot of off-hours studying,” Lagunas said.
This CPII adds to other certifications Lagunas has achieved over his time working with the city. One certification through the Arizona Technical Testing Institute permits him to sample materials used on job sites. Another allows him to test materials used to make concrete. He has a traffic control supervisor’s certification, and he has completed a “boot camp” put on by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“So if we have a federally funded project that has to be administered through ADOT, I can inspect it for ADOT,” Lagunas said.
Lagunas supervises a staff of five inspectors, two of whom are preparing to take their CPII exam so that the city will eventually have three inspectors certified at this high level.
Retaining a CPII requires recertification every five years, so Lagunas will acquire continuing education credits in the meantime. One way to satisfy that requirement is to serve on the CPII exam knowledge team. Picked to a committee of personnel from all over the U.S. and Canada, this group reviews the CPII exam answers to help determine future needs to keep the test current, as well as increasing the test’s ease of use.
“A good inspector knows where to look for the answer,” he said.