The Yuma City Council introduced several ordinances, including text amendments to the codes regulating signs, recreation vehicle subdivisions and exterior residential subdivision walls.
The proposed changes are scheduled to be adopted at the next council meeting, which is set for Sept. 21.
The only comment on the proposed changes at this time was made by Councilman Gary Knight, who praised staff’s efforts to reach out to the sign contractors in the community.
“They assisted in drafting this (sign code) amendment, and it seems they were pleased with the final draft of the amendment, and I want to thank staff for that outreach. I think it’s very important,” Knight said. “I read through this myself, the ordinance, and not being a sign person, it gets a little convoluted, and so I was happy that you made the outreach with the people that can understand exactly where the sign has to go …
“If they’re happy with it, I’m happy with it,” he added.
The proposed text amendment addresses concerns raised by the public and sign contractors regarding unregulated sign technology and unclear development standards.
A report noted that staff also took care to ensure that the changes preserve the character of the community’s commercial corridors.
Over the years, the report noted, both the community and city staff have voiced their concerns regarding the legibility of the sign regulations and the need to modernize the code to reflect modern technology.
Some of the proposed changes include adding a definition for an electronic message sign and rules and regulations related to electronic signage, specifically as it relates to the display of the message as well as the illumination of electronic signs during evening hours.
The proposed amendment clarifies and/or increases the amount of signs allowed for commercial developments. Based on a large number of variance requests, staff recommended the increase of free-standing signs within the Transitional District, which is similar to the allowance allotted for subdivision developments.
The proposed amendment clarifies the setback requirements for free-standing signs based on their height and identifies development standards for the size and location of directional signs.
In addition, due to the separation of Community Development into two divisions, the proposed amendment includes the replacement of the appropriate department name, whether it be Building Safety or Planning and Neighborhood Services.
The proposed text amendment to the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision District aims to expand housing options and encourage redevelopment within existing RV subdivisions and the RVS District.
The proposed text amendment would allow site-built homes within the RVS District. Currently, site-built homes within the district are limited to legally created lots containing a minimum of 6,000 square feet, only if recorded with Yuma County prior to July 1, 1995, and located within a recreation vehicle subdivision.
The proposed text amendment eliminates any grandfathering requirement for lots recorded prior to July 1, 1995, and adds a minimum lot width of 50 feet and a front yard setback of 20 feet for any site-built home.
The text amendment would still require a 6,000-square-foot minimum lot size for a site-built home in the RVS District. It also would not change the existing development standards for recreation vehicles, park models or manufactured homes within the RVS District.
Another proposed text amendment would update provisions related to exterior residential subdivision walls, specifically, requirements for the installation and maintenance of subdivision fencing.
It would also provide guidance on the temporary removal of subdivision fencing if a property owner needs access to their rear yard, for example, to construct a swimming pool or similar projects.
The proposed amendment indicates that subdivision fencing could be removed for temporary access but must be replaced after construction, and any subdivision landscaping that may have been disturbed needs to be replaced.
Currently, a developer must install fencing around the subdivision at the time of development. Afterward, the adjoining property owner is responsible for maintaining the fencing. However, the code does not state the expectations for the long-term maintenance of subdivision fencing. As a result, the city finds it difficult to provide guidance and regulation to those property owners responsible for fencing maintenance.
Another proposed ordinance would rezone 2.5 acres located at 888 E. Plaza Circle from the business park to general commercial, while still keeping an aesthetic overlay.