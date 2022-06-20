City introduces mission and core values to public

Starting this week, the City of Yuma introduces its new mission and core values – “The Yuma Way” – to residents and customers, illustrating the standards of service the public can expect from staff.
The Yuma Way serves as the city’s guiding principles, providing employees with a clear purpose and sense of direction. It defines what the city organization believes and how employees are expected to act with those they serve.
“The Yuma Way reflects who we are, what we do, and how we can best serve the residents of Yuma,” explained Jay Simonton, acting city administrator. “I’m proud of the work staff has done in developing our mission and core values. It was a collaborative process, and every employee had the opportunity to participate and have his or her voice heard. We’re excited to share The Yuma Way with the community.”
THE YUMA WAY MISSION: We are a strong team dedicated to serving our community, building relationships and creating opportunities.
WE VALUE (CORE VALUES):
• Professionalism – Be our best. Set the standard.
• Accountability – Be responsible. Own our actions.
• Integrity – Be honest. Do the right thing.
• Responsiveness – Be deliberate. Follow through with intent.
“The Yuma Way is a great motto, and I feel like it unites us all with a common goal. There’s no better way to describe the City of Yuma as an organization,” said Joel Meyer, parks maintenance supervisor, in one of the videos produced to introduce the Yuma Way. “It’s important that we set the standard and we are leaders in our field and community. We own our actions and come up with the solutions to improve in the future.”
The mission and values also create the organization’s culture, knowing that a strong culture motivates everyone to do their best work and assists with employee retention and recruitment.
“The Yuma Way is the culture we want to create and cultivate here at the City of Yuma,” said Aaron Morales, graphic designer. “Our mission and values are like guides to help us be the best employees, team members and citizens. It reinforces the importance of providing the best service, not only for the citizens of the city, but also for our team members within the organization.”
Developed in an interactive process over an 18-month period, staff and leadership provided the input that went into formulating the mission and identifying the core values.
The mission and values were introduced to staff beginning in January through a multifaceted campaign.