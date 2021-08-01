The Yuma City Council recently introduced nine proposed ordinances, some of which relate to electric scooters and similar devices and an easement for a future multi-use path and student pickup and drop-off lane.
To alleviate a hazard to both school children and motorists, the city and Yuma Elementary School District No. 1 have agreed on the construction of a dedicated pickup and drop-off lane along Avenue 10E, near Sunrise Elementary School.
An ordinance up for adoption on July 21 would grant an easement along the west side of Avenue 10E, south of 28th Street, for a pickup and drop-off lane and a multiuse pathway as part of a city roadway improvement project.
During the design of the city project on Avenue 10E from the North Frontage Road to 28th Street, the project team coordinated with the school district due to the proximity to Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools.
During this process, unusual congestion and pedestrian activity was identified at the intersection of Avenue 10E and 28th Street during drop-off and pickup times at Sunrise Elementary School. According to a staff report, parents dropping off and picking up students were parking along both sides of Avenue 10E and across 28th Street, causing visibility and operating problems on the road and creating “uncontrolled” crossing points as children ran back and forth across the road.
The district is unable to participate in the construction cost of the dedicated lane but is willing to provide the needed land under a no-cost easement dedicated to the city, facilitating construction of this “much-needed” safety enhancement, staff said.
Construction is anticipated to begin in late August and be completed by the end of January.
ELECTRIC SCOOTERS
One of the ordinances introduced to the public is a text amendment to the city code that would remove inconsistencies and outdated processes relating to the use and operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric miniature scooters, electric skateboards, motorized skateboards, motorized play vehicles and similar devices.
The city has been updating the code as it relates to these devices after Bird, a company headquartered in Santa Monica, California, announced its intention to rent out electric scooters in Yuma. The devices arrived in late February and can be seen parked at corners around the city. They are equipped with GPS devices, and Bird fleet managers retrieve, recharge and redistribute them to the appropriate sites.
On Feb. 17, the council adopted an ordinance regulating the use and operation of these devices. Staff has since become aware of an inconsistent provision relating to rear-facing lamps as well as a description of a registration process that is no longer being used. As a result, an amendment to the ordinance is necessary to remove the inconsistent provision and to remove the registration process.
In response to a question from Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop, City Attorney Richard Files explained that in the past the police department required the registration of bicycles and these devices but it eliminated the procedure years ago.
Noting that some members of the public might not be aware why scooters are parked around the city, Councilman Mike Shelton requested that information be put out to the public. City Administrator Phil Rodriguez agreed to have the city release more information on the scooters, especially from a safety point.
TYPOS, ERRORS AND UPDATES
The following ordinances were proposed after routine reviews of the code turned up typographical and editorial errors as well as a need to update the regulations:
• A text amendment to update erosion and sediment control code language to be in compliance with current requirements and processes. The proposed changes update to current information, eliminate requirements that no longer exist and make other minor corrections.
• A text amendment to the code regulating stormwater runoff in new developments to be in compliance with current requirements and processes. The proposed changes update references to current information, allow greater flexibility in stormwater system design, decrease the length of time standing water may remain in retention basins in compliance with health department recommendations to reduce the possibility of mosquito breeding and water stagnation, and make other minor corrections.
• A text amendment to update the code regulating illicit discharge detection and elimination to be in compliance with current requirements and processes. The changes proposed update references to current information, correct the responsible city department and make other minor editorial corrections.
• A text amendment to update traffic control standards to current references and other minor editorial updates. The changes proposed update references to current information, correct the responsible traffic control approval entity and make other minor editorial corrections.
OTHER PROPOSED ORDINANCES
The council also introduced the following ordinances:
• An acquisition of an easement for public sewer facilities for the Yuma RV & Boat Storage property by dedication by the company. During the design and review of Yuma RV & Boat Storage plans, the city requested a new sewer main connection to Harley Drive. Staff explained that this new sewer line will have the potential to serve uphill customers along Harley Drive.
The city had previously approved a sewer line design and layout, however, staff later found that Southwest Gas had relocated its gas line serving the hotels to the north side of Interstate 8 within the proposed sewer alignment. This error required the proposed sewer to be moved to avoid the natural gas line.
• Rezoning of 8,346-square-feet from the Low Density Residential/Infill Overlay District to the General Commercial/Infill Overlay District for the property located at 1639 S. 6th Ave.
• Rezoning of 3.13 acres from the Light Industrial District to the Medium Density Residential District, while maintaining the existing Infill Overlay District, for the property located at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 11th Street.
The introduced ordinances are up for adoption at the Aug. 2 meeting.