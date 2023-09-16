Designed to increase the number of local businesses placing bids for city contracts and services, the Yuma municipal government will hold a contractor forum on Friday, Sept. 22.
The forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Yuma City Hall Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Area businesses, contractors and service providers are encouraged to attend to learn about the city’s procurement process and how to bid on city projects.
Held in partnership with the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association and Small Business Development Center, the forum features information from the city’s online procurement process and the types of contracts the city uses.
The forum follows an online survey sent to contractors in July. Attendees will be able to ask questions and interact directly with city representatives from Procurement, Building Safety, Engineering, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.
“Our goal is to build relationships with our local businesses so they have the necessary points of contact in order to be successful in their next bid,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. “As the city continues to grow, we will rely on the support of our local contractors to meet the community’s needs.”
Those who may be unable to attend but wish to learn more may contact Yuma Public Works at 928-373-4500.