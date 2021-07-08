As part of the public outreach on a comprehensive update to the General Plan, the City of Yuma invites residents to complete an online survey, which is now open.
The general plan is the long-range guide for the city, and addresses issues such as land use, transportation, public safety, parks and redevelopment. The survey seeks residents’ input on priorities the plan should address for the city’s future.
Survey participants may fill out the entire survey or just the sections corresponding to the elements or chapters of interest. Those who complete the full survey can expect it to take 20 to 25 minutes.
The survey will be open through July 31. Go directly to the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022GeneralPlan.
All municipalities are required to have a general plan per Arizona state law, and one must be adopted by public vote every 10 years. The general plan provides direction for the growth and development of the city and is intended to be both long-range and visionary. Voters approved Yuma’s previous general plan in 2012.
The updated general plan is scheduled to go to voters in 2022. Review the draft here: https://tinyurl.com/bxb88khn.
For more information about the city’s 2022 General Plan update visit Yumaaz.gov/generalplan. If you have questions or would like to provide comments, email planning@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5175.