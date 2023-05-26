Yuma bicyclist Osvaldo Rivera uses the East Main Canal multi-use path pretty much every day, either for commuting or enjoying it with his family.
For these reasons he attended an open house Thursday in the Yuma Public Works Training Room. He wanted to learn more about a project that will add landscape, art installations and more user-friendly amenities to the bike and walking paths of the East Main Canal between 16th Street and 24th Street.
The Yuma Clean and Beautiful Commission and Public Works presented the first renderings for the beautification project. Visitors were invited to examine the plans and share their comments.
“All this is beautiful. It makes it an attractive facility to enjoy for people who walk their dogs or cycle on it,” Rivera noted.
He described the existing conditions of the path as “drab.” He noted: “Landscaping brings life to it and makes it more inviting.”
Larry Sullins, owner of JSA Landscaping, approves of the proposed beautification project. He has previously worked on the canal as well as walked it and photographed it numerous times. He noted that the path is between the two busiest streets in Yuma and has a lot of traffic.
The landscape renderings showcased plans for the one-mile section of the path from 24th Street to 16th Street, broken down into five sections according to terrain.
Two sections bring the most bikers onto the path, Ridgeview Drive and 20th Street, according to Public Works Director Joel Olea.
“We felt that this was going to be a good focal point to incorporate some murals in that area. As pedestrians are coming across the bridge, we want them to visualize the murals as they’re coming onto the bike paths,” Olea said.
The city invited the art community to the open house, Olea said, pointing to Matt Molenar of NexGen, an organization that has been heavily involved with mural projects around the city.
The plans show xeriscape desert landscaping along the path coming off of 16th Street. Landscaping would not work in a section that has a slope. Instead, plans show trees and rocks.
Another section is next to a wall. “Unfortunately, we cannot get any trees in this area because of the root system. We don’t want the root system to affect the wall,” Olea said.
It’s a project two decades in the making. “This bike path, I’m gonna say, it’s been here at least maybe 20 years. The city and the Bureau of Reclamation really never finished the project with any landscaping, and so we thought that it was a perfect project to get together to coordinate and try to bring in some landscaping,” Olea explained.
He noted that the Clean and Beautiful Commission moved the project forward by asking how this particular section of the East Main Canal could be beautified.
“The intention is to beautify Yuma’s health and wellness corridor, and we want to do that by providing landscaping, art installations and amenities to encourage people to go down to the Main Canal to enjoy themselves, whether it be biking, walking, playing with their kids,” said Greg LaVann, commission chairman.
“We truly see this project as improving the health of our community by promoting more outdoor activity and exercise,” he added.
It also provides connectivity to the city’s recreational areas, such as Gateway Park and East and West Wetlands.
“The idea is to make this a destination attraction, whether people live here or they’re passing through town or maybe they just want to find something to do outside in their community, having this bike path that spans the entire city, is very unique,” LaVann noted.
The city initially started looking at ways to develop the paths about five years, before the pandemic brought the project to a standstill.
“The idea was, there are bike paths and walking paths throughout the entire world that are so well developed and Yuma has the opportunity to bring one to life next to our canal. Why aren’t we doing it?” LaVann explained.
The idea behind the open house was to “make the community aware of what we’re trying to do, hopefully garner support, be it monetarily or labor wise. It is a very costly project. Ultimately, if we can get community support, obviously city support, we can make this happen,” he noted.