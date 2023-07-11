Yuma is proposing to expand housing opportunities by redefining two-family and multifamily housing, while also increasing allowable densities for medium- and high-density residential projects.
“The City of Yuma is continually exploring opportunities to provide expanded housing solutions for the community,” staff noted in a report.
The proposed two-part text amendment would allow two-family and multifamily dwellings to be attached or detached.
The code currently requires that a two-family dwelling on a single parcel be attached, resulting in the construction of a duplex. The same applies to multifamily dwellings with three or more units on a single parcel.
“This has caused some difficulties for developers and property owners to develop their sites in an effort to reduce costs. There are some benefits in detaching units,” said Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, during a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
However, this proposed amendment would allow for the construction of two or more detached dwellings.
“By detaching units, we provide alternative housing options for our community. Cottage housing, for example, is extremely popular throughout the community or throughout the nation. And unfortunately at this time, the city does not allow that as an approvable multifamily housing option because the code currently requires the three or more units be attached in reference to multifamily housing. So that would be like a triplex,” Linville explained.
A property owner has the ability to build six units on their property right now, but they have to be two triplexes.
“They can’t be six standalone buildings. While the impact is the same, the code currently defines that as attached structures,” Linville said.
City staff hopes to amend the code to simply state “so many units on a single parcel,” she noted.
A two-family unit, for example, would be two units on a single parcel whether attached or detached. Same thing for multifamily: three or more units on a single parcel, whether attached or detached.
“Again, just increasing housing opportunities within our community,” Linville added.
These dwellings would still be subject to all applicable zoning regulations.
The second component of the proposed text amendment would increase the allowed densities within the Medium Density (R-2) and High Density (R-3) residential zoning districts.
Currently, each of these zoning districts requires a minimum amount of lot area per dwelling unit, in addition to the minimum parcel size for the entire property.
However, the city noted that these lot-area requirements have restricted the ability for developers to reach the maximum density allowances that are permitted by the General Plan. This proposed amendment would remove reference to the need to provide a minimum amount of lot area per unit.
The second component to this proposed text amendment would eliminate the development standard which currently exists in both medium- and high-density residential zoning districts.
Currently, within both of those districts, the code requires that developers provide a certain amount of lot area per unit. In medium density, they have to provide 4,000 square feet of area per unit and in high density 2,000 square feet area per unit.
“When you do that, “ Linville explained, “the developer or the property owner are not able to fully exercise the density allowances within the General Plan. So that restriction has impeded people to develop their property fully.”
Currently, for a 6,000-square-foot, the code requires 2,000 square feet of lot area per unit and allows three units. The General Plan, however, allows four units.
“But because there is a development standard, again, the developers are not able to fully develop their property in accordance with the General Plan,” Linville said.
The General Plan adopted by voters in 2022 increased densities for high-density residential zoning districts to 30 units per acre.
If the city keeps the current requirement of 2,000-square-foot lot area per unit for a one-acre parcel, a developer can only build 22 units even though the General Plan allows 30 units.
“On a large scale, it does make a big impact on those larger multifamily developments,” Linville said.
“We simply want to remove that development standard and allow the developer to simply rely on the density allowances within the General Plan. So we just want again, streamline and make it easier so you’re not having to look to two places to determine where your density allowances are,” she added.
Chairman Chris Hamel was hesitant to recommend the proposal due to potential opposition from the public. “I can see the pushback from the general public when you have a high density area backing up another home and how that would come into play,” Hamel said.
“Just remember that those densities are already agreed upon by the voters in 2022,” Linville interjected.
“I agree with you. I’m just cautious because I can see the pushback from the general public,” Hamel noted.
Commissioner John Mahon called the proposal a “great idea” and “applauded” Linville and her staff for wanting to “remove ambiguity” from the code.
“I think it’s a good move forward,” he said, in particular with “where the city’s at with housing needs. That will help developers provide better housing options.”
“I would concur because what we’re seeing is, at one time people wanted large lots. That’s not what we’re seeing more and more now, and the General Plan is proof that we need to move forward,” Hamel added.
The proposed text amendment was provided to community agencies for comment and input. No comments, suggestions or negative feedback were received regarding the proposed code changes, Linville said.
No members of the public spoke on the proposal at the meeting.
The commission voted 6-0, with one absent, to recommend approval to the City Council.