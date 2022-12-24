SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Piñatas aren’t just something youngsters bust open to get the candy inside.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Piñatas aren’t just something youngsters bust open to get the candy inside.
San Luis, Ariz., and Mexico’s consulate in Yuma are promoting piñata-making as a holiday tradition worthy of being passed along to each new generation.
For the second year, the city’s Juvenile Center and the consulate joined to offer a workshop to teach participants of all ages how to make piñatas.
“We have always offered arts and crafts classes for children and teens, and last year the consulate approached us about whether we could have this collaboration, and it seemed to us like a good idea,” said Edgar Juarez, the Juvenile Center’s coordinator.
The workshop, he says, seeks to teach younger generations a traditional holiday art form with the goal of preserving it for future generations.
Making and breaking piñatas at holidays and in different types of celebrations have long been a Mexican tradition, but studies indicate that it was the Spanish conquerors who brought it to Mexico.
And one of the holidays when piñata-breaking is a popular diversion is Christmas. Thus the city and consulate offer the workshop twice in the weeks leading up to that holiday.
“I think it’s great that they offer this workshop so that our traditions continue and so that they aren’t forgotten by those of us in this country,” said Shirley Briones, who took part in the workshop with her sons, Alan and Rene. “Besides that, I saw it as an opportunity to spend time with my kids in a great activity.”
Alma Vizcarra, the instructor of the workshop, said piñatas and piñata-breaking are symbolic.
“Piñatas represent the fight between good and evil, and when they are broken, it’s like all that’s bad is destroyed,” she said. “In fact the seven spikes on the traditional piñata symbolize the seven deadly sins: sloth, envy, gluttony, wrath, lust, greed and pride.”
Offered free to participants, the workshop covers the piñata-making process step by step, staring with pieces of paper being glued to a ball, to which seven spikes are attached and then decorated with different colors of paper.
Jaazia Campos attended the workshop with her daughter, Amanda, as a way to spend more time with her and to teach her some of the traditions she grew up with.
“When I was a girl, we alway broke piñatas during the Posadas, and it’s good for children to see some of things that used to be taught to us.”
Juarez said the city plans to continue collaborating with the Mexican Consulate to offer the workshop in future years.
