The Yuma City Council postponed the acceptance of financial reports after the mayor announced that a police investigation into the $22,000 in missing cash has not finished.
Mayor Doug Nicholls requested that a consent agenda item calling for the acceptance of the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and associated financial reports be pulled for separate consideration “as the police report is not complete yet on the $22,000 that was reported (missing) to us during the original presentation of our financials. Until that is complete, I think it would be best if we wait on making a motion on this item.”
The council agreed, voting 7-0 to postpone the item to a future meeting. Approval of this motion would have officially accepted the fiscal year 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the Fiscal Year 2021 Expenditure Limitation Report, the Fiscal Year 2021 Independent Accountant’s Report and the Fiscal Year 2021 Single Audit Reporting Package.
During a recent audit of cash registers, petty cash and change funds, city staff found $22,000 in cash missing. The city had not done a cash-on-hand audit since 2019.
In presenting a summary of the findings last month, Finance Director Doug Allen noted that the 2021 audit turned up a couple of “alarming” findings, including the missing cash. A city investigation had been unable to pinpoint the responsible individual, although they knew which department was involved.
At that time, Allen also noted that the city filed a police report and that the initial investigation came back inconclusive.
Allen, who stepped into his role last summer, explained that these deficiencies occurred because monthly cash reconciliations were not performed timely throughout the fiscal year. He cited a combination of turnover in key accounting positions during 2020 and 2021, staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of training.
Although the audit turned up deficiencies, Brittney Wiliams of consulting firm HeinfeldMeech on May 18 presented the city with a “clean opinion” and noted that the financial statements “looked great. We didn’t have any concerns.”
Nevertheless, the auditor recommended that the city ensure that cash balances are reconciled on a monthly basis.
In response, city staff developed a corrective action plan, which includes training staff, staying current each month, eliminating opportunities for missing cash to be undetected for an extended period of time and conducting random cash audits during the fiscal year.
In addition, the city closed all petty cash boxes and reduced cash on-hand by 48% for cash registers and change funds.
The city is also moving to direct deposits for all payroll and employee reimbursements and offering electronic options for vendors and service providers.
Allen stressed that “management takes these findings and patterns very seriously” and “knows changes are needed and is addressing (them).”
However, Allen also noted that he didn’t want the deficiencies to “overshadow” the good things, including the “clean opinion” of the city’s finances.
“That’s the best opinion you can receive. It’s really good for bonds,” he said.
“The city’s financial position is stronger than ever,” he added.
In other action, the council approved permit requests for the permanent extension of premises and/or patio for Prison Hill Brewing Co., 278 S. Main St., and Pint House, 265 S. Main St., Suite A.
Nicholls declared a conflict regarding these two items and turned the meeting over to Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon. With no questions or discussion, the council approved the permits with a 6-0 vote.
Yuma first gave businesses the ability to extend their premises onto sidewalks and parking lots during the first year of the pandemic. As part of the mayor’s emergency proclamation in September 2020, the city allowed the temporary expansion onto property owned or controlled by the city.
Since businesses have expressed an interest in keeping the practice going, city staff came up with a lease agreement that transfers responsibility for maintaining these areas to the businesses.
With the mayor back, the council also unanimously approved the renewal of the city’s insurance coverage for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $1.4 million through Willis Towers Watson Insurance Services West of Dallas, Texas.
The insurance coverage is for city property; public liability, including employee benefits, public officials, employment practices, liquor, law enforcement and auto; excess liability; crime/dishonesty; excess workers compensation; cyber liability; and automobile damage.
In discussion, Nicholls noted that the premiums went up about $250 and asked if the coverage remained the same. City Attorney Richard Files replied that the coverage is the same as last year and confirmed that the increase was due to the cost of everything going up.
A staff report explains that the “modest” 22.52% overall increase is due to increases in property value as well as a 160% increase in cyber coverage due to recent cyberattacks on governmental and corporate operations nationwide.