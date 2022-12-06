The Yuma City Council on Monday will consider an agreement for the sale and development of the southwest corner of 16th Street and 4th Avenue, located in the intersection known as Center Pointe Commons.
The developer, Spencer Companies, which also does business as Hardknocks LLLP, plans to combine the property with an adjacent property owned by SpenCrazi LLC. The property will then be divided into two parcels
The conceptual site plan for Parcel A shows a Slim Chickens restaurant. If the option on Parcel B is exercised, the developer will construct a 5,000-square-foot restaurant or at minimum a 10,000-square-foot building for retail, office, medical or commercial use, or a combination of these uses.
The proposed purchase price for the 40,321-square-foot city-owned parcel is $582,217.
The developer will have a four-year option on Parcel B, at a price of $1,317,783. If the developer exercises the option on Parcel B within the four years, the developer will deposit $131,778 into escrow as the option deposit.
This agreement is the first of three proposed ordinances that will be introduced at the meeting. Another ordinance would authorize the acceptance of a gift of additional right-of-way for future installation of a sanitary sewer line, east and west of the Avenue 4E sewer line extension project.
The other proposed ordinance would declare city-owned property encompassing 1.0838 acres located north of 32nd Street and west of Avenue 8E as surplus and authorize its sale.
One ordinance is up for adoption, a proposed text amendment updating the Subdivision Code.
The council will hold a public hearing on the annexation of properties located at 1749 S. Arizona Ave. and the southeast corner of Riley Avenue and 17th Street.
One resolution is on the agenda, an order for improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 124 to serve La Vida Subdivision.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• One-year contracts for streetlight and traffic signal poles to Phoenix-based companies Cem-Tec Corporation and Clark Electric Sales, which also does business as Clark Transportation Solutions. The contracts each have an estimated first-year cost of $50,000.
• The $124,630 purchase and installation of a prefabricated restroom for Ray Smucker Park to CXT Inc. of Spokane Valley, Washington.
