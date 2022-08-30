Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of stories on proposed changes to the Yuma city code. This story focuses on proposed text amendments to the sign code and Recreational Vehicle Subdivision District.
The City of Yuma has been working on updating the planning code, with some of the proposed changes centered on the rules for subdivisions, fencing, housing and signs.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, provided the council with an overview of several upcoming code amendments. The proposed changes are scheduled to go before the council in September.
Linville noted that sign trends are constantly changing. “We need to make sure that we’re updating our code to meet the needs of our community,” she said.
The major changes proposed for the sign code are provisions related to electronic message signs “as these have become an increasing trend within our community,” Linville noted. “We have received a number of complaints or concerns from residents that relate to the illumination of these signs during the evening hours, or even when they’re located near a residentially zoned or utilized properties.”
The proposed amendments identify illumination requirements, such as reducing illumination in the evening. Most digital signs have been installed by local contractors, who know how to program digital signs to reduce illumination when the sun goes down. However, Linville noted, some property owners who have installed their digital signs don’t know how to operate them.
“So this will allow us to make sure that they understand those illumination requirements, especially at night. They become unreadable oftentimes, and so this is really a benefit for both the user as well as the community as a whole,” Linville said.
Councilman Chris Morris questioned whether the code would have different sign illumination requirements based on location, for example, a commercial area versus a residential area.
“If the sign is adjacent to a residential development, there are placement requirements for an electronic message center. The illumination at night will be the same, but there are placement restrictions when it comes to residential development nearby,” Linville replied.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that a sign in town can be seen from a block and a half away, reflecting off houses. “That is something that I’m pretty sure that the neighbors are not very excited about, so anything we can do to control that just makes sense. Late at night, you don’t need much illumination because the darkness just makes it all pop,” he said.
The proposed amendment would also increase the size of signage in the transitional zoning district. The transitional zoning district is a commercial district that serves as a buffer between residential and more intense commercial uses.
The current maximum allowance for a sign is 24 square feet. “That’s generally not adequate for commercial developments,” Linville noted.
As a result, over the years, the city has seen a number of variance requests for larger signs in transitional districts.
This proposal calls for increasing the maximum size of signs to 50 square feet, which is in keeping with what residential subdivisions are allowed to put at entrances.
The code would also clarify the setback requirements by removing some graphics that are difficult to read when printed in black and white.
“So we’re going to remove those, and it’ll strictly be some wording,” Linville said.
The code would also identify language for directional signs, such as those that point to the drive-thru location on a property.
“We’re going to have some restrictions on that,” Linville noted.
In answer to a question from Nicholls, Linville explained that staff often receives requests for directional signage. “This isn’t the naming of the property but simply an arrow pointing to the drive-thru at 40 square feet and 8 feet tall. Well, that’s not true directional signage so we just wanted to add provisions related to that,” she said. “That doesn’t prohibit somebody from adding an arrow on their actual sign, but simply those lower directional signage intended for interior traffic flow.”
During the development of this code, staff worked with the local sign contractors to make sure that this code amendment met their needs and had a “positive impact on our community,” she added.
Staff also proposed allowing site-built homes in Recreational Vehicle Subdivision Districts.
Several months ago, the council approved a text amendment expanding the housing options within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District. Similarly, RVS Districts are currently restricted to recreational vehicles, park models and manufactured homes and only allows site-built homes when the property was established prior to 1995.
“So in an effort to expand housing options, we would like to remove the date restriction,” Linville said, adding that this should encourage redevelopment.
“We often hear from property owners within these districts that would like to build single-family homes, but they were built after or established after 1995 and the code has that restriction. So this will encourage redevelopment and will expand housing options within the community,” she said.
Nicholls expressed approval of the RVS proposal. “I think that’s a great change, to make sure we can do site-built homes within that district. It makes complete sense,” he said.