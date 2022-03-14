Yuma wants to help Dole Fresh Vegetables bring back its Yuma plant to full operation.
The City Council on Wednesday will mull a proposed economic development and sewer capacity lease agreement with Dole. The food provider hopes to expand the plant located at 3725 S. Avenue 3E by making new capital investments and hiring a new and larger workforce.
In support of the project, the city would provide Dole with assistance totaling more than $196,000, including permit fee savings, construction sales tax savings as well as an economic development grant in support of skills training of new employees.
In addition, the proposed support package includes a temporary lease of 200,000 gallons per day of sewer capacity for up to 36 months or until Dole can make alternative arrangements for disposal of wastewater.
The council will meet twice this week, on Tuesday for a work session and Wednesday for a regular meeting.
On Tuesday, Julie Engel, president and CEO of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, will present the organization’s annual report.
Then Rhonda Lee-James, neighborhood services manager, will give a briefing on the proposed 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan which will allocate the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funds.
Finally, Alyssa Linville, assistant director of planning, will lead a presentation regarding the city’s Municipal Improvement District process, the public outreach, financials and the statutory requirements.
On Wednesday, the council will also consider a two-year lease with Daily Farms for 102 acres of vacant City-owned land east of Avenue 6E and north of 40th Street. Daily Farms has actively farmed this land for more than a decade and would like to renew its lease agreement and continue to use the vacant land for agricultural use.
Two ordinances will be introduced, which if adopted would declare vacant city-owned properties located at the southwest corner of 24th Street and 33rd Drive, 650 and 696 S. Madison Ave. as surplus and authorize their sale.
In addition, the council will hold a public hearing for the proposed annexation of the 15.4-acre Ironwood Golf Course, 2945 W. 8th St. The property owners intend to develop a mixed, multi-family and townhome residential development and obtain city utilities, police and fire services.
The regular agenda includes the following items:
• Approval of storm drain repairs at Las Casitas neighborhood, using a $458,612 job order contract awarded to Yuma Valley Contractors.
• Authorize the renewal of a software subscription from Tyler Technologies of Yarmouth, Maine, for $127,056 in the first year and $188,460, plus transaction fees, each year after.
• Authorize a $40,000 settlement of a claim submitted by a motorist reportedly rear-ended by a Yuma police officer.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTEL
The regular meeting on Wednesday can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.