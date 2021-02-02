Yuma wants to update its rules relating to the use and operation of bicycles and electric bicycles, scooters, skateboards as well as motorized play vehicles.
On Wednesday, the council will introduce an ordinance that would repeal and replace the section of the Yuma City Code with updates to rules relating to electric and motorized devices.
Citing interest from companies who want to rent mobility devices in Yuma and a rise in the use of such technology, city staff noted the need to update the code to address issues relating to parking, areas of operation, safety equipment, owner responsibilities, redistribution of devices throughout the community, etc.
The council will also consider the adoption of three ordinances, including one that updates provisions related to nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries and recreational marijuana establishments, to comply with state law following voter approval of Proposition 207, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age and older.
The proposed ordinance requires recreational marijuana establishments to share space with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries within the same building. In addition, the city would require buffers of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches and other places of worship, residential zones, parks, libraries and community centers as well as 5,280 feet from any other marijuana facility, regardless if these uses are located in the city or the county.
Another proposed ordinance up for possible adoption would repeal sections in the code that prohibit drivers from using a cell phone while driving unless the device is hands-free within the city jurisdiction. On Jan. 1, a state law banning texting and driving took full effect, voiding local ordinances that regulate the use of portable wireless communication devices while driving.
The last proposed ordinance authorizes a preannexation development and property disposition agreement with Piramide Contractors for property located at 414 S. Vaughn Ave. Piramide intends to develop a 20-lot single-family residential subdivision on the 4.26-acre parcel and has requested annexation so that the property may receive city water and sewer service, but the property does not meet the minimum requirements under state law for annexation. As annexation of the property is not possible at the current time, the agreement will be kept on file and used when a larger annexation can be brought forward.
The council will also hold a public hearing on the biennial development fee audit, as required by city and state law. The hearing is intended to publicly display the audit report and show transparency and highlight the city’s compliance with state law as well as allow for public input.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.