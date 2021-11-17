City nabs $10.6M grant for Hotel Del Sol project
Funds earmarked for downtown multimodal transportation center
After years of trying to secure funding for the project, Yuma has been awarded a $10.6 million grant for the development of a multimodal transportation center in the city’s historic downtown.
The city’s longtime plan has been to turn the vacant Hotel Del Sol, 200 E. 3rd St., into a transit hub that would serve several modes of transportation, help revitalize the “heart of the city” and support the community’s transportation needs.
Early Tuesday local officials learned that the city had finally nabbed a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the only Arizona project selected.
A city press release stated that Yuma’s first regional multimodal transportation center will “transform the lives of Yuma residents and help revitalize the historic downtown and the surrounding community.”
“The award of the RAISE grant for the Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center will have a lasting impact with cohesiveness of the transportation options to provide opportunity throughout the Yuma County area,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“This project will undoubtedly transform downtown Yuma and strengthen our community’s core,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez noted.
Plans call for developing a one-stop transportation hub, by consolidating commuter rail, intercity bus and local public transit modes of transportation into one location, thereby eliminating the need for riders to travel to multiple locations for transportation and ticketing services.
The transit center would have bus bays for Greyhound and Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) service, ticket counters and kiosks and a renovated pedestrian pathway to the Amtrak depot. It would also have a waiting area for taxis, van pools, private shuttles and rideshare services.
The building would house the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority administration offices and a Yuma Police Department substation. The exterior would include a pedestrian plaza with a designated street crossing to the Armed Services Park.
Uses for the second and third floors would be determined through a development process. The City Council’s hope is to leverage the $10.6 million in grant funds through a yet-to-be-determined private partner. Officials anticipate that the project would promote private sector development by incorporating prime commercial space into the facility and surrounding properties.
This past year the council identified downtown revitalization and riverfront development as high priorities in its Strategic Plan and the transportation center was an essential element of the city’s legislative agenda.
The project supports the city’s goals to make Yuma “more safe and prosperous and transform the heart of Yuma by redeveloping a historic building while revitalizing the surrounding area’s physical environment. It will also showcase downtown economic development, and assist with neighborhood renewal efforts,” according to the press release.
“I’d like to thank the Yuma City Council for their clear vision, as they support the value of public transportation and the importance of economic development in our downtown,” Rodriguez said. “Thank you also to our dedicated city team members who helped move this forward, clearly demonstrating the Yuma Way throughout the process as they serve our community, build relationships, and create new opportunities in Yuma. This is a huge win for our entire team and great community.”
Nicholls first learned of the grant from Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, who personally reached out Tuesday morning. The office of Rep. Raul Grijalva made the official announcement later in the day.
“The award is the result of many years of consistent advocacy at all levels from local partners to Gov. (Doug) Ducey, from representatives (Paul) Gosar and Grijalva, as well as current Arizona senators Sinema and Kelly to former Arizona senators. I have the deepest gratitude for all those who came together to benefit the people in the greater Yuma area,” Nicholls said.
In his announcement, Grijalva noted that DOT receives hundreds of applications to build and repair critical pieces of freight and passenger transportation networks. He explained that projects for RAISE funding are evaluated on safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation and partnership.
“This RAISE grant will provide the City of Yuma with federal funds to invest in a much needed transportation hub,” Grijalva said. “The multimodal project will improve access to transportation for working people and families, create good paying jobs and generate equitable economic opportunity for Arizonans. I’m proud to support this critical project that will invest in our community’s future.”
Sinema and Kelly also offered their congratulations to the city. “Today’s grant funding for Yuma’s Multimodal Transit Center will boost Yuma’s economic growth by connecting residents to critical services, revitalizing downtown Yuma, and creating jobs. I’m proud we helped secure this needed funding for Yuma, and I look forward to continued infrastructure investment across Arizona now that our bipartisan infrastructure bill is law,” said Sinema, co-author and negotiator of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“When I was sworn into office almost one year ago, I did so with the mission to work together to get results for Arizonans,” Kelly said. “I am proud to have helped secure this key investment which will create more jobs and enhance transportation options for those who work and live in Yuma. I look forward to seeing more investments in Yuma from our bipartisan infrastructure law as it makes its way to communities across our state.”
The idea of a downtown transit hub was born from a 1995-2015 Countywide Transportation Study that recognized the need for public transportation services within Yuma County, in addition to the existing private inter-city bus services and Amtrak rail services.
The Yuma Multi-Modal Transportation Study/Feasibility Study, completed in 2010, concluded that a transportation center was needed for the Yuma region.
The Hotel Del Sol was selected as the final site based on the location, the relationship to existing transportation services, the potential to complement the surrounding area, safety, cost-effectiveness, and land availability.
The hotel opened in 1926 across from the railroad depot, and housed a Greyhound bus station at one point. The 70-room hotel began to decline in the 1970s and was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was stabilized before being added to the register.
The hotel currently serves as the Yuma County Area Transit’s main transfer point for bus riders to walk downtown or connect to another route in the system.
The city later received two grants of nearly $1.9 million from the Federal Transit Authority to pay for the design. Last year the council awarded a $1.02 million contract to CORE Construction of Phoenix for preconstruction services, which include environmental, structural and architectural studies as well as architectural and engineering design.
It does not cover any construction work. Officials had long said that the construction project would only go forward if the city secured federal funding, and the city repeatedly applied for funding from federal grant programs.