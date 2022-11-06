The City of Yuma has selected three finalists in the search to replace Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith, who is retiring in January.
A meet-and-greet session with the candidates will take place at 5 p.m. Monday in the Community Room of the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Ave. It will be open to the public and will last about an hour.
The finalists are, in alphabetical order by last name:
- Thomas Garrity, commander, Prince William County Virginia Police Department
- Richard Jessup, chief of police, San Luis Police Department
- Philip Smith, chief of police, Roswell, N.M. Police Department
The city conducted a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Candidates will participate in an extensive, all-day interview process in addition to participating in the meet-and-greet session.
The candidates are seeking to replace Smith, who announced plans to retire in late January after serving with YPD for 30 years and as chief since 2019.