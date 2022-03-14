Yuma has welcomed Isaiah Kirk as the city’s new director of information technology.
A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Kirk brings more than 20 years of knowledge, leadership and experience in the field of communications. He moved through the ranks and progressive job titles with the Marines, ultimately becoming deputy director of communications based in Iwakuni, Japan.
Kirk holds a bachelor’s degree in network operations and security from Western Governors University and is a certified information systems security professional and information systems security management professional.
He previously worked as the assistant IT director of operations with the city in 2019-2020. Most recently, he served as the communications network engineer for the Marine Corps’ IT contractor, managing the West Coast contractors over a region stretching from Yuma to Camp Pendleton up to the Lake Tahoe area.
“I’m very excited to have Isaiah back as a member of Team Yuma,” said Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton. “I was very impressed with his leadership skills when he first worked for us. The city and the community are fortunate to have him in this role.”
“I am looking forward to developing and enhancing the communications for the City of Yuma, creating a premier, secure and reliable communications infrastructure that aligns with a forward-looking, connected city,” Kirk said.
Kirk said he has held a “love and passion” for Yuma since being stationed here as a Marine some 20 years ago, despite many moves over the following 17 years. “I always knew during my military career this was my home,” he said.
“We can keep being the community that we are while still embracing some of the security concerns with IT,” Kirk said, adding that doing so is “a matter of striking the right balance, understanding what is the right balance that keeps us moving forward, but keeps us safe in the end.”
Kirk replaces Kathleen Fernandez, who left Yuma for a subsequent opportunity.