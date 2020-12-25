In Somerton School District, a shared goal amongst teachers, administrators and governing board members is to foster a climate “where all students, staff and parents are valued, safe and motivated.” As the product of such an atmosphere, City of San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Lizandro “Louie” Galaviz felt it was time to give back, which brought him to serve as the newest member of the Somerton School District governing board.
Galaviz was appointed to the board by Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree, who announced last month that applicants were being sought to fill a vacant seat on the board. According to Tyree, three highly qualified candidates, including Galaviz, submitted a letter of interest for the position.
“In terms of quality, we had some really outstanding candidates that submitted letters of interest,” said Tyree. “It’s nice to have those kinds of choices, but the decisions were difficult because the candidates were so good. Mr. Galaviz has given service to the city of Somerton and to Yuma County as well. We felt that he would provide a great perspective on the board as it relates to the community.”
Galaviz will be officially sworn in during the governing board’s next meeting, slated for Jan. 12, and serve a two-year term.
Before assuming the role of parks and recreation director for the City of San Luis – a position he’s held for 10 years now – Galaviz also served a 10-year stint as a local Boys and Girls Club director.
“I’ve always been involved in education programs, promoting education and having that partnership with the schools,” he said. “I grew up in Somerton, I went through the schools in Somerton and I thought it’d be something I could do to provide some support (to the district) and help them move forward in the goals and objectives that they have for youth.”
Galaviz attended Somerton schools from kindergarten through eighth grade; at Somerton Junior High School, he was the student council vice president. He’s who he is today, in large part, because of the educators he had along the way and their visible commitment to helping their students achieve greatness – both as students and as citizens of society.
“I had one third grade teacher, Mr. Smith, who helped me look at school in a better way,” Galaviz said. “I had different teachers that I remember who were so committed and there for the students and wanted them to succeed. Those were the things that stayed with me as an adult.”
As an incoming board member, Galaviz aims to pour that same level of investment back into the district “so that other students will be inspired to continue and become good citizens of the community.”
“I look back and see what the district provided and the efforts they made not just for me but for every student,” he said. “I had great experiences in Somerton School District. I have great memories, and that’s what I’m looking forward to as a board member – making sure we continue to provide that for students. Maybe in the future they’ll want to come back and be a board member and support the district.”
As the district continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teaching and learning, Galaviz said he hopes to play a positive role in helping the district “evolve” and continue providing stakeholders with quality programming.
“I think it’s important to support the teachers and the administration; it’s key to have those teachers and the programs and facilities to provide to the families of Somerton,” he said. “I hope I can provide support to the administration in their goals and the development of the school district to keep moving in a positive way. I will try to make the best decisions to continue to have a great school district. The goal is to try to strive to provide that teacher-student relationship and support that during this time.”