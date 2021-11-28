For the eighth consecutive year, the city of San Luis has been honored for its efforts to make municipal finances transparent and understandable to the public.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the city a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Reporting, presented for the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report compiled for the fiscal year ended June 30. The report has been posted on the city’s website at https://www.sanluisaz.gov/139/Comprehensive-Annual-Financial-Reports.
The certificate is awarded based on an impartial review of the report to ensure that it meets standards set by the association for providing full disclosure of the city’s financial picture to residents.
The city has received the certificate from the association every year since 2013.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez presented the award to the city Finance Department staff at a recent city council meeting.
“This award is highest form of recognition and this achievement continues to be accomplished by our Finance Department,” he said.
“Thank you, Finance Department staff, for making sure the city’s finances remain open and transparent.”