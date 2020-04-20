City of San Luis seeks annexation of nearly 29,000 acres

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — The San Luis City Council has approved an agreement as a first step by San Luis to annex nearly 29,000 acres of mainly federally owned property on the city’s east side.
The intergovernmental agreement with the city of Yuma covers an area bounded by Avenue A on the west, the international boundary on the south, Avenue 10E on the east and County 24th Street on the north.
Most of the 28,926 acres are administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The Yuma City Council previously approved the agreement in March.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the pact seeks to preclude legal disputes such as the court battle that embroiled two cities for about two decades when San Luis sought to annex land on its east side and south of Yuma.
“We have a very good relationship with Yuma, Somerton and Wellton and we want that continue,” Sanchez said. “This is aimed at being in accord with Yuma and avoiding differences.”
The agreement is independent of the annexation process, which can only take place with the approval of the owners of the property that would be taken into municipal limits.
City officials say they are in the process of preparing an application to the federal government to annex the land.
Sanchez said San Luis, in seeking the annexation, wants to have jurisdiction of land on its periphery that shares a border with Mexico.
He added that the land will not be able to be developed, at least not in the short term, because it borders or crosses over into areas of military training on the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range.
The agreement, as approved by the two cities, includes an amendment stating development will not be allowed in the annexed area, San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya said.