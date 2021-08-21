The City of Yuma donated some of its useful surplus property to the municipal government of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico during a special ceremony Friday morning.
In addition to Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols and his counterpart from San Luis Rio Colorado, Santos Gonzalez, several other dignitaries from both sides of the border attended the ceremony, which was held at Yuma Fire Station 1, located at 353 S. 3rd Avenue.
Mayor Nichols explained that the equipment will be given to the fire department in El Golfo, which is a fishing village on the Sea of Cortez that is a popular recreational spot for many Yuma-area residents.
“This helps them quite a bit and makes sense, since Yuma residents are a part of the reason the fire department needs a strong presence in that area,” Mayor Nichols said. “Our surplus equipment will not only provide our partners there more resources, but make it safer for everyone.”
Yuma Fire Department Dusty Fields said the surplus equipment consisted of a wide variety of items used to put out fires such as hoses and valves that by law must be replaced.
The donation also include some used furniture from the city’s fire stations such as recliners, a treadmill, a couch, a stove, lockers and filing cabinets.
“(The San Luis Rio Colorado municipal government) doesn’t have a big budget for their fire department, so this equipment can be repurposed and put to good use,” Fields said.
U.S. regulations require that firefighting equipment must be replaced after 10 years from the date of manufacture, even if it is still in reasonably good working condition. As such it is considered obsolete and no longer usable.
Instead of disposing of the used but still serviceable property and equipment, Mayor Nichols said the city opted to lend a helping hand and act on a request from the San Luis Rio Colorado municipal government to donate it to their fire department.
“A lot of the surplus property are things everyone needs, but you really don’t think about when you think about a fire department,” Nichols said.