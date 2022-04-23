A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
The web map is now live on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the week of April 24 through May 1 will take place in the following areas:
April 25: 1st Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue B.
April 26: 1st Street from 4th Avenue to 14th Avenue.
April 27: 3rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B.
April 28:
2nd Avenue from 19th Street to 20th Street.
6th Avenue from 22nd Place to 24th Street.
23rd Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
24th Place from Pacific Avenue to Melody Lane.
Melody Lane from Pacific Avenue to 24th Place.
Lorie Lane from Engler Avenue to 25th Street.
Marion Avenue from 25th Street to San Marcos Drive.
Kathleen Avenue from north to south end at 24th Place.
24th Place from Louise Ave. to east end past Kathleen Avenue.
April 29:
22nd Place from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
6th Avenue from 22nd Street to 22nd Place.
26th Street from James Avenue to Carol Avenue.
26th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
26th Street from Barbara Avenue to Donna Avenue.
25th Street from Pacific Avenue to Sierra Vista Way.
Donna Avenue from 26th Street to 25th Street.
Olivia Avenue from 26th Street to 25th Street.
James Avenue from 26th Street to 25th Street.
P.M.M. OIL Sealant
April 29: 1st Avenue from 16th Street to 16th Place.
April 30: 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8.
May 1: 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8.
28th Drive, 30th Street
to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Through late May, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road is now open to all traffic. The intersection of Avenue 9E and North Frontage Road now functions as a 3-way stop until a new traffic signal is installed later this spring.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
30th Street is closed to all traffic between Avenue 7E and Commerce Center Drive. There will be access to all businesses in the area from Avenue 7E, 29th Street and Commerce Center Drive.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in late September.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 25 to May 1 will take place in the following areas.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
24th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 9E.
Street Asphalt Patching
West Wetlands parking lots.
La Mesa Manors.
Desert View subdivision.
Street Lane Pre marking/ Striping
3rd Avenue from 23rd Street to 20th Street.
Engler Avenue from 24th Street to San Marcos Drive.
21st Street and 4th Avenue.
1st Street from east City limit to 4th Avenue.
3rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B.
Citywide Striping:
Araby Road to Avenue 10E from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Giss Parkway, Redondo Center Drive (ADOT)
The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform oil seal on Giss Parkway east of the railroad bridge April 26-28. The intersection of Giss Parkway and Redondo Center Drive will have alternating lane restrictions with only one lane remaining open. Prison Hill Road will be reduced to one lane. A width restriction will be in place for vehicles exceeding 14 feet. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. Work hours will be between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leaks along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 15th Street (contractor)
A contractor will perform waterline replacement. Work will prompt a road closure along Arizona Avenue between 10th Street to 15th Street.