By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
The web map is now live on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the week of April 11-15 will take place in the following areas:
April 11:
•3300 block of Avenue 5½E.
•Topeka Lane from Avenue 8E to west end of city limits.
•Buffalo Avenue from 26th Place to south end of city limits.
•Pinedale Avenue from 26th Place to south end of city limits.
•Avenue 7¾E from 26th Lane to 27th Street.
•26th Place from Pinedale Avenue to Avenue 8E.
•26th Lane from Avenue 7¾E to 7651 26th Lane.
•27th Street from Avenue 7¾E to 7652 27th Street.
•26th Place from Avenue 7½E to Union Drive.
•Union Drive from 26th Street to south end city limits.
•26th Place from College Avenue to College Drive.
•College Drive from 26th Street to 26th Place.
April 12:
•Olive Ann Lane from Avenue 7¾E to east end city limits past Francisco Way.
•Francisco Way from Olive Ann Lane to Topeka Place.
•Francisco Way from Lorenzo Lane to 26th Street.
•26th Street from Francisco Way to Avenue 8E.
•26th Place from Casper Avenue to west end city limits.
•Casper Avenue from 26th Place to south end city limits.
•Ten Sleep Avenue from 26th Street to south end city limits.
•Avenue 7¾E from 26th Street to 26th Lane.
•26th Place from College Avenue to Union Drive.
•College Avenue from 26th Street to south end city limits.
April 13:
•Avenue 8E from 24th Street to 26th Place.
•26th Street from Avenue 7¾E to Avenue 8E.
•26th Street from Avenue 7¾E to Francisco Way.
•Cheyenne Avenue to 26th Street to Topeka Place.
•Topeka Place from Cheyenne Avenue to Avenue 7¾E.
•26th Lane from Laramie Way to 7651 26th Lane.
•27th Street from Laramie Way to 7652 27th Street.
•25th Place from College Avenue to Union Drive.
April 14:
•26th Street from College Drive to College Avenue.
•26th Street from Avenue 7½E to Avenue 7¾E.
•Laramie Way from 26th Street to south end of city limits.
•Jackson Avenue from 26th Street to south end of city limits.
•Cheyenne Way from 26th Street to south end of city limits.
•25th Place from Cheyenne Avenue to Avenue 7½E.
•Laramie Way from Olive Ann Lane to 25th Street.
•Olive Ann Lane from Avenue 7¾E to Laramie Way.
•Endurance Drive from Lorenzo Lane to Topeka Place.
•Lorenzo Lane from Avenue 7¾E to east end of city limits.
April 15:
•Avenue 7¾E from 24th Street to 26th Street.
•26th Place from Avenue 7½E to Laramie Way.
•Laramie Way from 26th Place to 26th Lane.
•Avenue 7½E from 26th Place to 26th Street.
•26th Street from College Avenue to Avenue 7½E.
•25th Place from College Drive to College Avenue.
•25th Place from Union Drive to Avenue 7½E.
•25th Street College Avenue to Avenue 7½E.
28th Drive, 30th Street
to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Through late May, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road,
Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
North Frontage Road is closed between Avenue 9E and Del Mar Road, with this phase of work to continue through approximately mid-April.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
30th Street is closed to all traffic between Avenue 7E and Commerce Center Drive. There will be access to all businesses in the area from Avenue 7E, 29th Street and Commerce Center Drive.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in late September.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 11-15 will take place in the following areas.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
•Yuma Townsite
•20th Street and Avenue B.
Street Lane Pre-marking/Striping
•Avenue 8E to 24th Street to Topeka Place.
•Citywide from Araby Road to Avenue 10E and 16th Street to 40th Street.
Crosswalk and Stop bar Marking
•Avenue 8E and 24th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Beginning Feb. 29, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue
(SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leak along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 15th Street (contractor)
A contractor will perform waterline replacement. Work will prompt a road closure along Arizona Avenue between 10th Street to 15th Street.