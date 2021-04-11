By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
A contractor working for the City has made road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Temporary closures will occur in isolated work zones but streets will remain open. Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.
City Street Maintenance and slurry seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 12-16 will take place in the following areas.
Slurry Seal Project
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 12:
46th Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Lane, 20th Place from 40th Drive to 41st Way, 40th Drive from 20th Lane to 20th Drive, 41st Way from 20th Street to 20th Place, 13th Avenue from 12th Street to 8th Street, 13th Avenue from 8th Street to 6th Street.
April 13:
Arena Drive from 12th Street to 8th Street, Plaza Street from Arena Drive to 13th Avenue, 12th Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street, 10th Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street, 9th Street from 14th Avenue to Vicky Lane, Vicky Lane from west cul-de-sac to Latisha Way.
April 14:
9th Avenue from 5th Street to 8th Street, 7th Avenue from 5th Street to 8th Street, 5th Avenue from 8th Street to 6th Street, 14th Avenue from 8th Street to end north of 7th Street, Teri Drive from Vicky Lane to 9th Place, 9th Place from Latisha Way to Teri Drive.
April 15:
8th Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street, 6th Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street, 12th Avenue from south end to 1st Street, 12th Avenue from 1st Street to Colorado Street, 13th Avenue from south end to 1st Street, 14th Avenue from south end to 1st Street, 14th Avenue from 1st Street to Colorado Street.
April 16:
7th Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue, Magnolia Avenue from 1st Street to Colorado Street, 20th Avenue from south end to 1st Street, 20th Avenue from 1st Street to Colorado Street, 22nd Avenue from south end to 1st Street, 22nd Avenue from 1st Street to Colorado Street.
Street Lane Striping Removal
Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street.
Street Asphalt Patching
Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to Giss Parkway.
Maple Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
Avenue B from 1st Street to 8th Street.
Crosswalk Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas: 8th Street to 5th Street from 14th Avenue to 4th Avenue.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Through April 9, work will require a double lane closure on 32nd Street. Following that, work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by late April.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Pacific (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along the south side of 24th Street in isolated locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue, requiring right-lane closures. Work should complete by the end of April.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Unitechz)
Through late April, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along Avenue B at 28th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.