By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
The web map is now live on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the week of
April 18-24 will take place in the following areas:
April 19:
• Avenue 7½E from 24th Street to 26th Street.
• 25th Street from College Drive to College Avenue.
• 25th Street from Avenue 7½E to Cheyenne Avenue.
• 24th Lane from College Drive to College Avenue.
• 24th Place from College Avenue to Avenue 7½E.
April 20:
• Union Drive from 24th Place to 26th Street.
• College Drive from 24th Place to 26th Street.
• 24th Lane from College Avenue to Avenue 7½E.
• 24th Place from Avenue 7E to College Avenue.
• 25th Street from Avenue 7E to College Drive.
• 26th Street from Avenue 7E to College Drive.
April 21:
• College Avenue from 24th Street to 26th Street.
• Avenue 7E from 24th Street to south end of City limits.
• 24th Lane from Avenue 7E to College Drive.
• 25th Place from Avenue 7E to College Drive.
• 26th Place from Avenue 7E to College Drive.
• 26th Street from Otondo Drive to Paloma Avenue.
April 22:
• 1st Street from Avenue B to west end of City limits.
• 2nd Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street.
• Morrison Street from Virginia Drive to 1st Avenue.
• 24th Place from Sierra Vista Avenue to Engler Avenue.
• 25th Street from Sierra Vista Avenue to Engler Avenue.
• 25th Place from Marion Avenue to S. Engler Avenue.
• Louise Avenue from north end to south end of City limits.
April 23:
• Full road closure at 23rd Street from Avenue A to 8th Avenue.
• 3rd Avenue from 20th Street to 23rd Street.
• 21st Street from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
• Engler Avenue from 24th Street to San Marcos Drive.
P.M.M. OIL Sealant
April 18:
• Adobe Ridge Road from Otondo Drive to east end of City limits.
April 19:
• Adobe Ridge Road from Otondo Drive to east end of City limits.
April 23:
• 22nd Street from Avenue A to 8th Avenue.
April 24:
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
28th Drive, 30th Street to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Through late May, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road is now open to all traffic. The intersection of Avenue 9E and North Frontage Road now functions as a 3-way stop until a new traffic signal is installed later this spring.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
30th Street is closed to all traffic between Avenue 7E and Commerce Center Drive. There will be access to all businesses in the area from Avenue 7E, 29th Street and Commerce Center Drive.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in late September.
City Street
Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 18-22 will take place in the following areas.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Townsend Tract subdivision.
• 24th Street corridor Araby Road to Avenue 9E.
Street Asphalt Patching
• South of 40th Street and east of Avenue 3E.
Street Lane Pre marking/ Striping
• Avenue 7¾E and 24th Street.
• Avenue 7½E and 24th Street.
• Avenue 7E and 24th Street.
• Citywide Striping: Araby Road to Avenue 10E from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leaks along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 15th Street (contractor)
A contractor will perform waterline replacement. Work will prompt a road closure along Arizona Avenue between 10th Street to 15th Street.