A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by mid-April.
24th Street and Pacific Avenue
A contractor will replace the ADA ramps at the intersection of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue, resulting in a right lane closure of northbound Pacific Avenue. Work will take place and conclude April 18.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late May.
Pavement Preservation Program
Streets listed in this section will have partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the listed days. Pavement seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
April 14
• Magnolia Avenue from 8th Street to south end.
• Dora Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• 38th Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Place (west/east splits).
• 14th Avenue from Camino Real to Ridgeview Drive.
• Parkway Drive from 14th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Street from 14th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• Naples Avenue from 18th Street to 20th Street.
• Oil Seal Operations at Gila Street from Giss Parkway to 1st Street.
April 15
• 14th Avenue from Ridgeview Drive to 19th Street.
• 19th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Dora Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street.
• 10th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• 38th Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Place.
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
• Oil seal operations at 1st Avenue from Orange Avenue to Court Street.
• Oil seal operations at Maiden Lane from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
• Oil seal operations at Main Street from 1st Street to north end.
April 16
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
• Oil seal operations at Madison Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street.
April 17 (chip seal)
• Water Street from 22nd Avenue to western city limit.
• 19th Avenue from Colorado Street to northern endpoint.
• 8th Place from Avenue B to eastern endpoint.
• 30th Street from Avenue 3-1/2E to 425 feet west
• Gila Ridge Road from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 3E (Entrance to Love’s Truck Stop west off of 3E will not be affected).
(oil seal in Livingston Ranch)
• 36th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to 39th Drive.
• 36th Place from Livingston Ranch Avenue to 39th Drive.
• 37th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
April 18 (chip seal)
• County 10th Street/24th Street) from canal bridge just west of Avenue 5E to just east of Avenue 6E.
• 19th Avenue from Colorado Street to north endpoint.
• 8th Place from Avenue B to east endpoint.
• 30th Street from Avenue 3-1/2E to 425 feet west.
(slurry seal)
• 21st Place from 38th Avenue to 39th Avenue
• 21st Lane from 38th Ave. to 39th Avenue
• 39th Avenue from 21st Lane to 21st Place.
• Athens Avenue from London Drive to 20th Street.
• 18th Street from Athens Avenue to Naples Avenue.
• Camino Tierra from Camino Soledad to Camino Pradera.
• 14th Avenue from 17th Place to 18th Place.
• 18th Street from 14th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• Franklin Avenue from 11th Street to north endpoint.
• Franklin Avenue from 11th Street to south endpoint.
• Elks Lane W. 22nd Street north driveway at 2278 S. 14th Avenue.
(oil seal in Livingston Ranch)
• 36th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 36th Place from Livingston Ranch Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 39th Drive from 36th Street to south end cul-de-sac south of 37th Street.
April 19 (oil seal in Livingston Ranch)
• 37th Street from 39th Drive to Livingston Ranch Avenue.
• 37th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 37th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 38th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 38th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
April 20 (oil seal in Livingston Ranch)
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 36th Street to 38th Street (west side split).
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 38th Street to south end (east side split).
• 38th Place from Livingston Ranch Avenue to 39th Drive.
• 39th Drive from 38th Place to 3862 39th Drive.
April 21 (oil seal)
• 3rd Avenue from 14th Street to 8th Avenue.
• Orange Avenue from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 2654 Picaflor Avenue from 26th Avenue cul-de-sac.
• 2638 S Paloma Avenue from 26th Avenue cul-de-sac.
• 2636 Mimosa Avenue from 26th Avenue cul-de-sac.
• 26th Street (N. Side) from S Otondo Drive to Avenue 8E.
• 26th Street (S. Side) from S Otondo Drive to Avenue 8E.
• 26th Street crossover.
• 26th Street (north side) from Picaflor Avenue to Paloma Avenue.
(oil seal in Livingston Ranch)
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 36th Street to 38th Street (east side split).
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 38th Street to south end (center split).
• 39th Street from Livingston Ranch Avenue to 39th Drive.
• 39th Drive from 39th Street to 3862 39th Drive.
April 22
• City of Yuma Utilities parking lot.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 17-23 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• East Main Canal multi-use pathway.
• Desert View.
• Cibola Heights.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Pacific Village.
• Palo Verde Estates.
Thermal plastic Intersection operations
• Gila Ridge Road and Pacific Avenue.
Striping operations
• 14th Avenue from Camino Real to 24th Street.
• Gila Street from Giss Parkway to 1st Street.
• 1st Avenue from Orange Avenue to Court Street.
• Maiden Lane from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
• Madison Avenue from 3rd Street to north of 1st Street.
• Gila Ridge Road from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 3E.
• 24th Street from Avenue 5E to Avenue 6E.
• 3rd Avenue from 14th Street to 8th Street.
• Orange Avenue from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 38th Street from Avenue C to eastern endpoint.
• South Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Salida Del Sol Avenue.
• Avenue 8E from 40th Street to 45th Street.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Street Crack Sealing
• 3rd Place and Magnolia Avenue.
• 4th Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Overnight span closure: Crews will close all eastbound lanes of this bridge between 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 and 5 a.m. Thursday, April 20, including the eastbound on-ramp from 4th Avenue. Detour route is via 16th Street and 4th Avenue only. City staff will adjust traffic signal timings on this detour route accordingly.
Daytime single-lane closures continue on westbound and eastbound I-8 on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following neighborhoods:
• Between East Main Canal and 4th Avenue, roughly 18th Street to 26th Street.
• The Groves.
• Avenue B, between 24th Street and 26th Street.
• Avenue B, between 6th Street and 7th Street.
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue.
• Rancho Sereno.
• Riverside Drive.
• Downtown area: Court Street, 1st Street 2nd Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
• 32nd Street.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.