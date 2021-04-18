A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
A contractor working for the City has made road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Temporary closures will occur in isolated work zones but streets will remain open. Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.
City Street Maintenance and slurry seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 19-23 will take place in the following areas.
Slurry Seal Project:
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 19:
• 17th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street
• 15th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street
• 6th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
• 6th Street from 13th Avenue to Avenue A
• 9th Place from 14th Avenue to 13th Avenue
April 20:
• 9th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A
• 7th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A
• 19th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street
• 21st Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street
• 23rd Avenue from 1st Street to southern end
• San Jose Drive from 1st Street to San Rafael Plaza
• San Rafael Plaza from San Jose Drive to San Clemente Drive
April 21:
• San Clemente Drive from 1st Street to San Rafael Plaza
• 5th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A
• 10th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue
• 12th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A
April 22:
• 16th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street
• Colorado Street from 13th Avenue to Canal
• 12th Avenue from Colorado Street to north train tracks
• 8th Place from 14th Avenue to Avenue A
• 11th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A
• 14th Street from 4th Avenue to 2nd Avenue
Oil Sealant Project
Areas 1-3
April 19:
• 28th Street from Avenue D to 45th Avenue
• Lane restrictions between 6am and 3pm
April 20:
• Barkley Ranch Avenue from 32nd Street to 28th Street.
Lane restrictions between 6am and 3pm
April 21:
• Avenue A from 8th Street to 16th Street (South Bound and Center Lanes only)
One way traffic, only North bound lane will be open between 6am and 3pm
April 22:
• Avenue A from 16th Street to 8th Street (North Bound and Center Lanes only)
One way traffic, only South bound lane will be open between 6am and 3pm
April 23:
• 16th Street from Maple Avenue to Arizona Avenue
Lane restrictions between 6am and 3pm
Street Asphalt Patching
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street
• Maple Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street
• 14th Street from 4th Avenue to 2nd Avenue
Crosswalk Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
Slurry seal area 4.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be aware of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
Oil seal areas 1-3.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
April 19-20, Avenue A will be narrowed between Solana Drive and north of 28th Street for construction for a new power pole. Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by late April.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Pacific (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along the south side of 24th Street in isolated locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue, requiring right-lane closures. Work should complete by the end of April.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Unitechz)
Through late April, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along Avenue B at 28th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 26th Street (Desert Excavating)
Through April 16, lane restrictions will take place on Araby Road near 26th Street for water line connections.