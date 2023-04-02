A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by mid-April.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E as part of the early construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late March.
Araby Road, Interstate 8
Beginning April 3, City crews will be performing an emergency waterline repair on north bound Araby Road. Work will prompt lane restrictions and drivers are advised to expect delays and drive with caution. Project is expected to be completed by April 7.
Pavement Preservation Program
Streets listed in this section will have partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the listed days. Pavement seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
April 2:
•Araby Blaisdell Road from Avenue 9E to east end.
•Avenue 9E from North Frontage Road to 24th Street.
April 3:
• 13th Avenue from 16th Street to 16th Place.
• 16th Place from 13th Avenue to Avenue A.
• 17th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
• 18th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Ridgeview Drive from 22nd Street to Parkway Drive.
• Del Plata Lane from Quail Avenue to Whitewing Avenue.
• 26th Street from 31st Avenue to 32nd Avenue.
April 4:
• Greentree Drive from 11th Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• 11th Street from Greentree Drive to 22nd Drive.
• 22nd Drive from 11th Street to 12th Street.
• 13th Avenue from 16th Place to 19th Street.
• Elks Lane at 24th Street.
• Camino Soledad from Camino Tierra to Camino Alameda.
• Camino Granada from Camino Alameda to Camino Tierra.
• Camino Pradera from Camino Tierra to Camino Alameda.
• Rome Street from Naples Avenue to Athens Avenue.
• 16th Place from Naples Avenue to Athens Avenue.
April 5:
• 11th Street from Greentree Drive to Avenue B.
• 23rd Drive from 11th Street to south end cul-de-sac.
• 24th Drive from 11th Street to south end cul-de-sac
• 14th Avenue from 16th Street to 16th Place.
• 16th Place from 14th Avenue to 13th Avenue.
• 17th Place from S. 14th Avenue to S. Avenue A.
• Elks Lane at 24th Street.
• Camino Otero from Camino Tierra to Camino Alameda.
• Camino Cerro from Camino Tierra to Camino Alameda.
• London Drive from Lisbon Street to Athens Avenue.
• 17th Street from 31st Drive to Naples Avenue.
April 6:
• 20th Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
• 20th Avenue from 11th Street to south end cul-de-sac.
• 14th Avenue from 16th Place to 17th Place.
• 16th Place from 14th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 17th Street from 14th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• Elks Lane at 24th Street.
• Camino Tierra from Camino Pradera to Camino Tierra.
• Camino Tierra from Camino Tierra to west end cul-de-sac.
• Lisbon Street from Naples Avenue to Athens Avenue.
• Paris Court from Lisbon Street to north end cul-de-sac.
• 21st Place from 38th Avenue to 37th Avenue.
• 37th Avenue from 21st Place to 21st Lane.
• 21st Lane from 37th Avenue to 21st Lane.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 3-7 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Mesa Heights.
• Arizona Avenue from 24th Street to Palo Verde.
Street Asphalt Patching
• North of 16th Street to 4th Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
Thermal Plastic Intersection Operations
• 16th Street and 13th Avenue.
• Avenue B and 11th Street.
• 14th Avenue and 16th Street.
• Elks Lane and 24th Street.
Striping operations
• 16th Street and 13th Avenue.
• 14th Avenue and 16th Street.
• 14th Avenue from Camino Real to 24th Street.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Street Crack Sealing
• Bike Path from 4th Avenue bridge to Joe Henry Park.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Currently one lane is closed on westbound and eastbound I-8 on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The week of April 3-7, crews will close the westbound I-8 lane April 5-7 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following neighborhoods:
• Between East Main Canal and 4th Avenue, roughly 18th Street to 26th Street.
• The Groves.
• Avenue B, between 24th Street and 26th Street.
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue.
• Rancho Sereno.
• Riverside Drive.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Castle Dome Avenue (Allo Communications)
A contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a Castle Dome Avenue at the corner lot near Hampton Inn. Work will prompt a sidewalk closure in the area. Project is expected to be completed by early September. Please follow all traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.