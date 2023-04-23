A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by mid-April.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late May.
Pavement Preservation Program
Streets listed in this section will have partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the listed days. Pavement seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
to 4th Avenue.
April 24:
• 26th Street from Picaflor Avenue to Paloma Avenue.
• 26th Street crossover.
• Avenue 8E from 40th Street to 45th Street.
April 24:
• 38th Street from Avenue C to 34th Avenue.
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 36th Street to 38th Street.
• Livingston Ranch Avenue from 38th Street to south end.
April 25:
• 38th Street from Avenue C to 34th Avenue.
April 26:
• 24th Road from 31st Drive to 32nd Avenue.
• 31st Drive from 24th Road to north end.
April 27:
• 12th Place from 44th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 12th Lane from 44th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 44th Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street.
• 14th Street from 44th Avenue to 14th Street.
April 28:
• 12th Place from 44th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 12th Lane from 44th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 44th Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 24-30 will take place in the following areas.
Striping operations
• 38th Street from Avenue C to east end of city limits.
• South Frontage Road from Avenue 10E to Salida Del Sol Avenue.
• Avenue 8E from 40th Street to 45th Street.
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands. Daytime single-lane closures continue on westbound and eastbound I-8 on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Overnight span closure: Crews will close all eastbound lanes of this bridge between 9 p.m. Monday, April 24 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, including the eastbound on-ramp from 4th Avenue. Detour route is via 16th Street and 4th Avenue only. City staff will adjust traffic signal timings on this detour route accordingly.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following neighborhoods:
• Between East Main Canal and 4th Avenue, roughly 18th Street to 26th Street.
• The Groves.
• Avenue B, between 24th Street and 26th Street.
• Avenue B, between 6th Street and 7th Street.
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue.
• Rancho Sereno.
• Riverside Drive.
• Downtown area: Court Street, 1st Street 2nd Avenue.
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street.
• 32nd Street.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Arizona Avenue, 22nd Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late May, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph along 22nd Street at Arizona Avenue. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.