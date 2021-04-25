A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
1st Avenue, 16th Street to Orange Avenue
A contractor working for the City will apply sealant and then permanent lane striping on 1st Avenue from Orange Avenue south to 16th Street between April 27 and May 14. 1st Avenue will be closed in two-block increments during sealant work, followed by partial reopening with lane closures during the striping phase. The week of April 27, crews will close from Orange to 6th Street on Tuesday and Wednesday and then from 6th Street to 8th Street Thursday and Friday. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
City Street Maintenance and slurry seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 26-30 will take place in the following areas.
Slurry Seal Project:
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27:
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street, northbound outside lane only.
• Colorado Street from Magnolia Avenue to 13th Avenue.
• Avenues 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th from Colorado Street to the north dead end.
April 28:
• Colorado Street from Magnolia Avenue to 23rd Avenue.
• Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to Giss Parkway, one-way traffic only.
April 29:
• Avenue B from 1st Street to 8th Street, southbound outside lane only.
• Augusta Drive from Avenue B to west city limits.
• Redondo Center Drive from Giss Parkway to 16th Street, one-way traffic only.
April 30:
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street. Work will prompt a road closure; traffic control will be in place, detour signs for alternate routes.
May 1:
• Avenue B from 1st Street to 8th Street, inside lanes only.
• Avenue B from 20th Street to 24th Street, southbound outside lane only.
Oil Sealant Project
Bike path will be temporarily closed in the following areas:
April 26:
• East Main Canal bike path from 1st Street to 16th Street.
April 27:
• Ramos Street from 22nd Avenue to east cul-de-sac, north side of the road only.
• 21st Drive from Ramos Street to north cul-de-sac, west side of the road only.
• East Main Canal bike path from 1st Street to 16th Street.
April 28:
• Ramos Street from 22nd Avenue to east cul-de-sac, south side of the road only.
• 21st Drive from Ramos Street to north cul-de-sac, east side of the road only.
• East Main Canal bike path from 16th Street to 24th Street.
April 29:
• East Main Canal bike path from 24th Street to 32nd Street.
April 30:
• East Main Canal bike path from 32nd Street to 40th Street.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street.
• Avenue 3E from east County 13th Street to east County 14 Street.
• Avenue 3E from east County 17th Street to east County 18 ½ Street.
Street Lane Striping
April 24:
• Avenue A from 8th Street to 16th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through April 24, Avenue A will be narrowed between Solana Drive and north of 28th Street for construction for a new power pole. Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by late April.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Pacific (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along the south side of 24th Street in isolated locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue, requiring right-lane closures. Work should complete by the end of April.
Avenue B, 28th Street (Unitechz)
Through late April, Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along Avenue B at 28th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 26th Street (Desert Excavating)
Through April 16, lane restrictions will take place on Araby Road near 26th Street for water line connections.
16th Street, between 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue (Cent. Link)
Through mid-June, Century Link will work on communication lines along 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 35 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.