By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Slurry Seal Operations
The web map is now live on the city website under pavement preservation.
City Street Maintenance operations with partial lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the week of May 2-8 will take place in the following areas:
May 2:
• 23rd Street from 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue.
• 25th Street from James Avenue to Carol Avenue.
• 25th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• 25th Street from Barbara Avenue to Donna Avenue.
• La Mesa Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• La Mesa Street from Barbara Avenue to Donna Avenue.
• Olivia Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street.
• Donna Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street.
May 3:
• James Avenue from 24th Place to 26th Street.
• Mary Avenue from 24th Place to 26th Street.
• Barbara Avenue from 24th Place to 26th Street.
• 25th Place from James Avenue to Carol Avenue.
• 25th Place from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• 25th Place from Barbara Avenue to Donna Avenue.
May 4:
• 22nd Street from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 23rd Street from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 24th Place from James Avenue to Carol Avenue.
• 24th Place from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• 24th Place from Barbara Avenue to Donna Avenue.
• Mary Avenue from 24th Street to 24th Place.
• Barbara Avenue from 24th Street to 24th Place.
• Parking lot at West Wetlands Park.
May 5:
• 20th Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• Lowell Drive from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 21st Street from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• George Street from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 22nd Place from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 23rd Place from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• James Avenue from 24th Street to 24th Place.
May 6:
• 20th Place from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 21st Place from 3rd Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• Virginia Drive from 24th Street to 23rd Street.
P.M.M. OIL Sealant
May 6:
• 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8 ramp.
May 8:
• 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8.
28th Drive, 30th Street to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Through late May, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
North Frontage Road is now open to all traffic. The intersection of Avenue 9E and North Frontage Road now functions as a 3-way stop until a new traffic signal is installed later this spring.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center. Currently, Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
30th Street is closed to all traffic between Avenue 7E and Commerce Center Drive. There will be access to all businesses in the area from Avenue 7E, 29th Street and Commerce Center Drive.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in late September.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of May 2-8 will take place in the following areas.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Lane restriction at 32nd Street from 8th Avenue to Avenue A Street. Drivers are advised to expect delays.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Magnolia Village.
Striping
• 3rd Street, Avenue A to Avenue B.
• 16th Street from Arizona Ave to Interstate 8 ramp.
• 23rd Street and 4th Avenue.
• 22nd Street and 4th Avenue.
• 20th Street and 4th Avenue.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Giss Parkway, Redondo Center Drive (ADOT)
The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform oil seal on Giss Parkway east of the railroad bridge April 26-28. The intersection of Giss Parkway and Redondo Center Drive will have alternating lane restrictions with only one lane remaining open. Prison Hill Road will be reduced to one lane. A width restriction will be in place for vehicles exceeding 14 feet. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. Work hours will be between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Arizona Avenue, 18th Street to 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will conduct manhole work on Arizona Avenue and 18th Street, requiring lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
24th Street, Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access a manhole for splicing. Work will require lane shifts on 24th Street from Ridgeview Drive to Elks Lane. Work is anticipated to be completed by late May.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will repair leaks along 8th Street and 21st Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to take place through early May.
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 15th Street (contractor)
A contractor will perform waterline replacement. Work will prompt a road closure along Arizona Avenue between 10th Street to 15th Street.