By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
A contractor working for the City has made road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. The week of April 5, crews will install permanent lane striping. Temporary closures will occur in isolated work zones but streets will remain open.
Drivers should be aware of the new roundabout at Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street; yield to vehicles that are already in the traffic circle.
City Street Maintenance and slurry seal
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 5-9 will take place in the following areas:
Slurry Seal Project:
Area 1:
• Cibola Heights, sections 1-4 and Sierra Sunset sections 3-11.
The following areas will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
April 6:
• 17th Place, 18th Street, 18th Lane, 19th Place between 45th Avenue and 46th Drive
• 21st Street, 21st Lane and between 43rd Drive and 40th Drive
• 41st Way from 21st Place to 21st Lane
April 7:
• 47th Drive from 20th Street to 18th Place
• 47th Avenue between 20th Street and 21st Lane
• 21st Lane from 47th Avenue to 47th Drive
• 19th Street from 26th Drive to 45th Avenue
• 46th Drive from 17th Place to 16th Street
• 16th Place from 46th Drive to east cul-de-sac
• 21st Place from 43rd Drive to 40th Drive
• 42nd Avenue from 21st Place to 21st Street
April 8:
• 46th Way from 21st Way to 20th Street
• 44th Avenue from 21st Lane to 20th Street
• 45th Drive from 19th Lane to 18th Street
• 19th Place from 45th Drive to 45th Avenue
• 20th Place from 43rd Drive to 41st Way
April 9:
• 46th Drive from 18th Place to 20th Street
• 20th Lane from 43rd Drive to 40th Drive
• 41st Way from 20th Lane to 20th Place
(Start of Area 3)
• 12th Avenue from 11th Street to 12th Street
• 12th Avenue from 10th Street to 8th Street
Street Lane Striping Removal
• Avenue B from 8th Street to 1st Street
Street Asphalt Patching
• 5th Avenue to Avenue from 8th Street to 5th Street
• 9th Street from Vicky Lane to 14th Avenue
• Vicky Lane from Teri Drive to West cul-de-sac
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 24th Street to south city limits from Avenue A to west city limits
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.
Avenue A, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-May, APS will relocate existing steel pole and power lines. Work will require lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-April, Southwest Gas will work on gas lines requiring lane shifts along Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Proceed through the area with caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B (Unitechz)
Unitechz Communications will work on a utility pole along 32nd Street east of Avenue B. Through April 9, work will require a double lane closure on 32nd Street. Following that, work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by late April.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Pacific (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along the south side of 24th Street in isolated locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue, requiring right-lane closures. Work should complete by the end of April.