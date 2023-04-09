A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by mid-April.
Desert Springs Drive
Desert Springs Drive is closed between Desert Air Boulevard and Avenue 8-1/2E due to construction work on Fire Station 7. Detour using 34th Lane and Cactus Wren Way. This phase will complete by late May.
Araby Road, Interstate 8
Beginning April 3, City crews will be performing an emergency waterline repair on north bound Araby Road. Work will prompt lane restrictions and drivers are advised to expect delays and drive with caution. Project is expected to be completed by April 7.
Pavement Preservation Program
Streets listed in this section will have partial lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the listed days. Pavement seal operations will take place in the following locations in the coming week:
April 11:
• 21st Place from 38th Avenue to 39th Avenue.
• 21st Lane from 38th Avenue to 39th Avenue.
• 39th Avenue from 21st Lane to 21st Place.
• Athens Avenue from London Drive to 20th Street.
• 18th Street from Athens Avenue to Naples Avenue.
• Camino Tierra from Camino Soledad to Camino Pradera.
• 14th Avenue from 17th Place to 18th Place.
• 18th Street from 14th Avenue to end cul-de-sac.
• Franklin Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Franklin Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• Elks Lane 22nd Street north driveway at 14th Avenue.
April 12:
• Jewel Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Jewel Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• 11th Street from Jewel Avenue to Myrtle Avenue.
• 20th Place from 38th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Lane from 38th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 21st Street from 38th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 31st Drive from 16th Street to 18th Street.
• 18th Place from 14th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 14th Avenue from 18th Place to 19th Street.
• Parkway Drive from 14th Avenue to Ridgeview Drive.
• 14th Avenue from 22nd Street to Camino Real.
• Camino Real from 14th Avenue to west cul-de-sac.
April 13:
• Myrtle Avenue from 11th Street to north end.
• Myrtle Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• 11th Street from Myrtle Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• Camino Tierra from Camino Soledad to Camino Kino.
• Camino Kino from Camino Tierra to Camino Barranca.
• Naples Avenue from 16th Street to 18th Street.
• Athens Avenue from London Drive to north end cul-de-sac.
• 17th Place from Athens Avenue to west end.
• 20th Place from 38th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Lane from 38th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
• 21st Street from 38th Avenue to west end cul-de-sac.
April 14:
• Magnolia Avenue from 8th Street to south end.
• Dora Avenue from 11th Street to south end.
• 38th Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Place (west/east splits).
• 14th Avenue from Camino Real to Ridgeview Drive.
• Parkway Drive from 14th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• 20th Street from 14th Avenue to east end cul-de-sac.
• Naples Avenue from 18th Street to 20th Street.
• Oil Seal Operations at Gila Street from Giss Parkway to 1st Street.
April 15:
• 14th Avenue from Ridgeview Drive to 19th Street.
• 19th Street from 14th Avenue to Avenue A.
• Dora Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street.
• 10th Street from Dora Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.
• 38th Avenue from 20th Street to 21st Place.
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
• Oil seal operations at 1st Avenue from Orange Avenue to Court Street.
• Oil seal operations at Maiden Lane from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
• Oil seal operations at Main Street from 1st Street to north end.
April 16:
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street.
• Oil seal operations at Madison Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of April 10-14 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Trail Estates
• Meadowbrook
Street Asphalt Patching
• Avenue C from 12th Street to 16th Street
• 24th Street from Araby Road to Avenue 3E
• Gila Ridge Road from Pacific Avenue to Avenue 3E
• San Marcos Drive
Thermal plastic Intersection operations
• 31st Drive and 16th Street.
• Magnolia Avenue and 8th Street.
Striping operations
• 31st Drive and 16th Street
• Magnolia Avenue and 8th Street
• 14th Avenue from Camino Real to 24th Street
• Citywide striping between Araby Road and Avenue 10E
Street Crack Sealing
• 3rd Place and Magnolia Avenue
• 4th Street and Magnolia Avenue
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Currently one lane is closed on westbound and eastbound I-8 on the Colorado River Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramps and off-ramps to and from 4th Avenue will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits in the following neighborhoods:
• Between East Main Canal and 4th Avenue, roughly 18th Street to 26th Street
• The Groves
• Avenue B, between 24th Street and 26th Street
• 12th Street and 44th Avenue
• Rancho Sereno
• Riverside Drive
• Court Street
• 1st Street
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Castle Dome Avenue (Allo Communications)
A contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a Castle Dome Avenue at the corner lot near Hampton Inn. Work will prompt a sidewalk closure in the area. Project is expected to be completed by early September. Please follow all traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Century Link crews will access manholes. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-May. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.