A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 16th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 15-19 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
• Desert Lakes Mobile Estates.
• Sheffield Estates, section 2.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
• Avenue A from 1st Street to 8th Street.
Street Asphalt Patching
• South of 8th Street and west of Avenue A.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Falls Ranch subdivision.
• Townsend Tract.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
Extended through Aug. 22, a contractor will install a new manhole and sewer service on 4th Avenue Extension, requiring a southbound lane closure.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through summer, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway entrances (Rose Paving)
Through mid-September, crews will conduct pavement maintenance at five varying locations in the Yuma Palms area, causing turn restrictions and lane restrictions. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue 3E, County 12th Street (Telecom)
Through mid-September, a contractor will install fiber optic cable at Avenue 3E and County 12th Street (City 40th Street). Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 16, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 15, Southwest Gas crews will perform valve maintenance along Avenue 3E and 32nd Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Anticipated completion is by mid-September.
28th Street, Avenue C to 33rd Drive (Century Link)
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 28th Street will be closed from Avenue C to 33rd Drive for utility pothole work. Detour using 26th Street.
