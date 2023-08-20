A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North End pavement replacement project
A contractor working for the City will remove and replace street pavement, water lines, and ADA-standard sidewalk ramps on various streets in northern Yuma, roughly between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. Reconstruction work will take place on east-west roadways Colorado Street and 2nd Street, and on north-south roadways including 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th avenues. Local streets will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents who live in the closed section. Detours will be available via 1st Street and 3rd Street. This project is expected to conclude in summer 2024.
Work is currently taking place on 8th Avenue between 2nd Street and 4th Street; on 7th Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street; and on 6th Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street.
32nd Street, Avenue B to Avenue C
A contractor for the City of Yuma is removing and replacing 32nd Street pavement between Avenue B and Avenue C and installing a new streetlight at 32nd Street and 28th Drive. The road is closed to traffic. Detour using 28th Street or 40th Street. The project is expected to be complete in early October.
Avenue 3-1/2E, 32nd Street to 40th Street
Pavement rehabilitation is substantially complete on Avenue 3-1/2E between 32nd Street and 40th Street. Work may continue in isolated areas, but the roadways are open to traffic. Full completion will take place by October.
Avenue C, 16th Street to 18th Street
A contractor for the City of Yuma is replacing approximately 1,000 feet of water transmission line under Avenue C between 16th Street and 18th Street. Currently, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on Avenue C. Traffic is open in all directions at the intersection with 16th Street. The bulk of the work may complete in late August, with full project completion by October.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 21-25 will take place in the following areas.
Concrete Sidewalk Repair
• Tillman Estates
Street Asphalt Patching
• Mesa Heights
Street Crack Seal
• Castleview, unit 2
• Avenue 5E, 28th Street to 32nd Street
• Rebecca Avenue and 30th Place
• Kish Avenue and 30th Place
• Shari Avenue from 30th Place to its northern endpoint
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Tamarack, units 4-7
Street Unpaved Grading
• Avenue 6E, 32nd Street to 45th Street (roadside shoulder work)
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans is refurbishing the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Avenue A, Parkview to 28th Street (Yuma County)
A contractor working for Yuma County is working on the Smucker Park flood control basin, which will at times affect Avenue A between Parkview Loop and 28th Street. The sidewalk on the west side of Avenue A is closed. Motorists on Avenue A should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the roadway on the north side of the park.
Later phases of work will include lane restrictions on Avenue A and a closure at Westridge, currently anticipated for early 2024. Message boards will be activated 72 hours prior to any such closure.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements within the City limits and surrounding vicinity in the following areas:
• Avenue B, 5th to 8th streets
• Avenue B, 28th Street
• Avenue C, 20th Street to 20th Place
• 20th Street and 24th Drive
• 32nd Street and Avenue A
• 32nd Street and Avenue D
• Pacific Avenue and 24th Street
• 4th Avenue, Catalina Drive, Big Curve area, and Arizona Avenue
• Avenue 5E and County 12th Street
• 1st Street and Avenue A
• 24th Street east of Arizona Avenue (night work 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
• 24th Street, Carol to Mary
• Castle Dome Avenue north of 16th Street
• 32nd Street and Avenue 4E
• 2400 block of 13th Place
• 4th Avenue and 19th Street
• 1st Avenue and 9th Street
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution. Access commercial parking lots via Gila Street.
Avenue 9E, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Through late August, Southwest Gas crews will conduct pipe maintenance on the east mesa. Work will prompt a lane shift, reduced speed limit and a flagger on the Avenue 9E canal crossing just north of 24th Street.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 21st Drive (Southwest Gas)
Beginning July 1, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line replacement work. Work will prompt a lane shift, and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
16th Street, Crowder Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link’s contractor will conduct a 5-day pole transfer project that will require the closure of the right eastbound lane of 16th Street from Avenue B to just east of Crowder Avenue. Date of the project could begin as soon as July 10, under a permit that expires in early September.
Avenue A, 7th Street to 32nd Street (APS)
Beginning as soon as July 11, APS will replace wooden poles with steel poles at various locations along Avenue A, prompting temporary lane shifts around work zones. This 5-day project should be complete by mid-October.
Avenue B, 1st Street (APS)
Through mid-August, APS will install a new water service line. Work will require lane restrictions along Avenue B and 1st Street, along with sidewalk closures. In addition, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
16th Street, Pacific Avenue (Century Link)
Beginning Aug. 6, Century Link’s contractor will open a pit for telephone cable repair. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 16th Street and Pacific Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Project is anticipated to be completed by early November.
Castle Dome Avenue and 12th Street (Spectrum)
Aug. 31 through Sept. 8, trench work and conduit installation will require the closure of Castle Dome Avenue and 12th Street. Access shops in the Las Palmillas center by approaching from Yuma Palms Parkway. Through traffic should detour using 8th Street to Pacific Avenue.
32nd Street, Avenue 3E (Southwest Gas)
Through late September, Southwest Gas crews will conduct gas line valve maintenance work at 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane shifts and turn lane closures at the intersection.
32nd Street, Avenue 8E (Southwest Gas)
Through mid-November, Southwest Gas crews will replace gas lines for construction at Midpointe Plaza at 32nd Street and Avenue 8E. Work will prompt outside lane closures.
Avenue 3E, County 12th to County 13th streets (Yuma County)
Yuma County will conduct an overlay on Avenue 3E between County 12th Street and County 13th Street (City 40th Street to 48th Street) on Aug. 23, prompting a full road closure. Detour using Avenue 4E.