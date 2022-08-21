A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
City Projects
Arizona Avenue, 10th Street to 16th Street
A contractor working for the City is installing a new water line on Arizona Avenue between 10th Street and 16th Street, including new fire hydrants, valves and water services. Arizona Avenue is now closed to all traffic between just north of 12th Street to 10th Street. Business access will be maintained. Work will not affect the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 22-26 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• Desert Lakes Mobile Estates
• Sheffield Estates, section 2
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Kofa Acres
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Avenue 3E at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma entrance
• Townsend Tract
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
4th Avenue Extension, Casa Blanca to Yellowstone (contractor)
Through Aug. 20, 4th Avenue Extension is closed between Casa Blanca Drive and Yellowstone Drive, with northbound traffic able to detour using a temporary surface to the east. Roadway will be backfilled and temporarily opened on Aug. 20 as a contractor installing a new manhole and sewer service awaits delivery of materials. Trench work will be rescheduled for a later date.
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Araby Road (SW Gas)
Through summer, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Araby Road. Work will require lane shifts restrictions, sidewalk closures and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Yuma Palms Parkway entrances (Rose Paving)
Through mid-September, crews will conduct pavement maintenance at five varying locations in the Yuma Palms area, causing turn restrictions and lane restrictions. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
Avenue 3E, County 12th Street (Telecom)
Through mid-September, a contractor will install fiber optic cable at Avenue 3E and County 12th Street (City 40th Street). Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 16, Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
Avenue 3E, 32nd Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Aug. 15, Southwest Gas crews will perform valve maintenance along Avenue 3E and 32nd Street. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Anticipated completion is by mid-September.
Madison Avenue, 1st to 3rd avenues and 19th Street
Beginning Aug. 29, a contractor will perform treatment in monitoring wells at Madison Avenue, 1st Street, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and is anticipated to be completed by mid-September. Please observe and obey traffic control devices.
