A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
City Projects
32nd Street, Avenue 4E
Beginning Dec. 12, the City and a contractor will upgrade the intersection traffic signals at 32nd Street and Avenue 4E. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Drivers are advised drive through the area with caution and follow traffic control. Traffic on 32nd Street will be allowed continuous flow through the intersection during the construction. Traffic on Avenue 4E will be restricted to stop signs and right turns at the intersection. Work is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 16.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
Beginning Dec. 12, the City will begin installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual. Work should complete in mid-December.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through December.
City Plaza, 1st Avenue to Madison Avenue
Friday, Dec. 9, while City Hall is closed as part of its rotating Friday schedule, crews will conduct pressure washing of City Plaza and the parking lot north of City Hall until approximately 3 p.m. Detour using Giss Parkway. City services customers wishing to drop off payments in person may use street parking or the downtown lots east of Madison.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Dec. 12-18 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Seal Operations
• Pioneer Park, section 2.
• Falls Ranch, sections 2 and 4.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Victoria Meadows.
• Sierra Vista subdivision.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 4th Avenue Extension.
• 32nd Street, 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
• Las Casitas subdivision.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, Figueroa Avenue (SW Gas)
Beginning Nov. 14, crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street and Figueroa Avenue. Work will prompt a road closure at Figueroa Avenue. Project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
1st Street, Avenue A (private contractor)
Beginning mid-December, a private contractor will remove and replace sidewalk ramps, driveway entrance and thermoplastic pavement markings along 1st Street and Avenue A. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
Avenue 9E, north of 24th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Dec. 5, Southwest Gas will perform pipe maintenance in the vicinity of Avenue 9E just north of 24th Street. Avenue 9E traffic will be reduced to one lane at times over the canal crossing, requiring flaggers to allow only one direction to move at a time. This section of work is expected to be complete by early January.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Dec. 19-22, a private contractor will remove and replace a driveway to Sunset Community Health, requiring a closure of the right lane of northbound Avenue B from the 8th Street approach to 7th Street.
