A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
1st Street, Avenue A
Beginning Dec. 19, a contractor working for the City will work on the West Main Canal Linear Park crossing at 1st Street and Avenue A. They will replace wheelchair-accessible ramps at the intersection, and then restriping lanes and crossings. During construction, the right lanes of 1st Street will be closed in both directions, plus lane shifts on Avenue A. The linear park path entrance will be closed at this intersection as well. Work is expected to conclude in early January.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
Beginning Dec. 12, the City will begin installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual. Work should complete in mid-December.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through December.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Dec. 19-23 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Seal Operations
• Bel-Aire Estates (14th Avenue area between 16th and 19th streets)
• Falls Ranch, sections 2 and 4.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Yuma Townsite.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 45th Drive between 16th and 20th streets.
• Sierra Sunset subdivision.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Avenue 7E to Avenue 7-1/2E (SW Gas)
Asphalt restoration following gas line replacement will require complete overnight closures of 24th Street between Avenue 7E and Avenue 7-1/2E. Closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Dec. 19-22. Local detours such ast 24th Place will be available; please drive with courtesy through residential areas.
16th Street, Sunridge Drive (SW Gas)
Valve maintenance at the southwest corner of 16th Street and Sunridge Drive will require right turn lane restriction on eastbound 16th Street, and a lane shift on Sunridge Drive. Work is expected to conclude by late January.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, Figueroa Avenue (SW Gas)
Beginning Nov. 14, crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street and Figueroa Avenue. Work will prompt a road closure at Figueroa Avenue. Project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
1st Street, Avenue A (private contractor)
Beginning mid-December, a private contractor will remove and replace sidewalk ramps, driveway entrance and thermoplastic pavement markings along 1st Street and Avenue A. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
Avenue 9E, north of 24th Street (SW Gas)
Beginning Dec. 5, Southwest Gas will perform pipe maintenance in the vicinity of Avenue 9E just north of 24th Street. Avenue 9E traffic will be reduced to one lane at times over the canal crossing, requiring flaggers to allow only one direction to move at a time. This section of work is expected to be complete by early January.
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Dec. 19-22, a private contractor will remove and replace a driveway to Sunset Community Health, requiring a closure of the right lane of northbound Avenue B from the 8th Street approach to 7th Street.
Avenue B, 1st Street to Augusta Drive (SW Gas)
Gas infrastructure work on Augusta Drive will cause the right southbound lane of Avenue B to closed south of 1st Street to just south of Augusta. Work is expected to conclude by early February.