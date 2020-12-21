By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina will be closed at 30th Street, Palo Verde Street and 1st Avenue through late December. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
Main Street, 3rd Street to Giss Parkway
Through late December, a contractor will install a new raised crosswalk along with modified curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements and spot drainage improvements. Work will require a brief road closure at Main Street between 3rd Street and Giss Parkway. Traffic control will be in place and detour to alternate routes. Main Street business customers can still park in the lots adjacent to Maiden Lane and enter through the back doors or walk along the storefront sidewalks to shop at the businesses south of 3rd Street to Giss Parkway.
3rd Avenue, 4th-6th streets
3rd Avenue is closed to through traffic between 4th Street and 6th Street for a water line replacement project. Work is expected to continue through the end of 2020.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Dec. 21-25 will take place in the following areas:
Street Asphalt Patching
• 100 block of 4th Avenue.
• Engler Avenue from 24th Street to San Marcos Drive.
• 1st Street from Avenue A to Avenue B.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 4000 block of W. 14th Place.
Street Crack Sealing
• Redondo Center Drive from 16th Street to 8th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through December, APS will install a new transformer and work on existing poles along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions.
Arizona Avenue, Mesquite Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Arizona Avenue. Completion is expected by the end of December.
Catalina Drive, 29th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-December, Century Link will be working in the area of Catalina Drive and 29th Street. Drive with caution in area.
Various locations, communication line work (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will work on communication lines in various locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
• Avenue 2½ E and Palo Verde Street.
• Pacific Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
• Arizona Avenue and 24th Street.
• 24th Street, various locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue.
• Lakin Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
• Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will access manhole for telephone cable repair. Work will prompt lane shifts along 24th Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed of 35 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (contractor)
A contractor will work on traffic control signs along Avenue B and 28th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December.
32nd Street, Avenue B (contractor)
Through late December, contractor will work on communication lines at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue B. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed of 25 mph. Drive with caution in area.
24th Street, Barbara Avenue (APS)
Dec. 17-18, APS will work on a pole located along the south side of 24th Street east of Barbara Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and reduced speed of 25 mph.
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.