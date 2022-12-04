A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
City Projects
32nd Street, Avenue 4E
Beginning Dec. 12, the City will replace an intersection traffic signal at 32nd Street and Avenue 4E. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Drivers are advised drive through the area with caution and follow traffic control. Work is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 16.
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
Beginning Dec. 7, the City will begin installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue. 22nd Street may be narrowed in work zones but is otherwise open as usual. Work should complete in mid-December.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through December.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Dec. 5-9 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Seal Operations
• Pioneer Park, sections 1 and 2.
• Falls Ranch, sections 2 and 4.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• La Mesa Park.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Atmar subdivision, section 2.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
1st Street, Figueroa Avenue (SW Gas)
Beginning Nov. 14, crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street and Figueroa Avenue. Work will prompt a road closure at Figueroa Avenue. Project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
1st Street, Avenue A (private contractor)
Beginning mid-December, a private contractor will remove and replace sidewalk ramps, driveway entrance and thermoplastic pavement markings along 1st Street and Avenue A. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 23.
