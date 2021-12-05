A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street and Avenue 3-1/2E
From Monday, Dec. 6 to Thursday, Dec. 9, the traffic signal power at 32nd Street and Avenue 3-1/2E will be shut down for maintenance work. The City will upgrade the traffic signal at this intersection. 32nd Street traffic will not stop, and 3-1/2E traffic movements will be right-turn only during this phase of work, with no left turns permitted. Detour using Avenue 3E.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
Additionally, Southwest Gas will replace 6,000 feet of main gas lines along the shoulder of North Frontage Road closer to Avenue 10E. This work will prompt a reduced speed limit, and flaggers will direct some traffic at times.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street. This phase of work will last through at least mid-December.
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center, affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street, north to 29th Street, including 31st Place and 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
• 30th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• 29th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.
• Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Dec. 6-10 will take place in the following areas.
Crack Sealant
• 16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Yuma Palms Parkway.
• 6th Avenue from 24th Street to 22nd Street.
• Falls Ranch subdivision, section 6.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 6600 block of Telegraph Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1400 block of Howard Drive.
• 100 block of 17th Avenue.
• 1500 block of Las Lomas Street.
• 2600 block of Barbara Avenue.
Intersection Crosswalk Striping
• 18th Street and Avenue C.
• 20th Street from Avenue C to 17th Avenue.
• 26th Street and Avenue B.
• 28th Street from Avenue C to Avenue B.
Landscape and Tree Maintenance
• Dec. 7 – Avenue 3E between 32nd Street and 40th Street; left northbound lane will be closed.
• Dec. 7 –12th Street between Avenue C and Haupt Avenue; maintenance work on the median and rights of way will cause lane shifts but no lane closures.
• Dec. 8 – Avenue 3E between 24th Street and 32nd Street; the left northbound lane will be closed.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 8th Street (private contractor)
Through late December, crews will perform underground utility work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Araby Road, 24th Street (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along 24th Street and Araby Road. Work in the area will require lane restrictions through late December.
Avenue 3E, Palo Verde Street (Century Link)
Through late December, Century Link will perform communication line work that will prompt lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
Avenue 3E, 42nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 4E and 42nd Street and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
8th Street, Avenue C to Avenue D (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 8th Street between Avenue C to Avenue D and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
16th Street, 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane shifts along 16th Street between 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by late December.
24th Street, between James Avenue and James Drive (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes for line maintenance work that will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street between James Avenue and James Drive. Work should be completed by late December.
Avenue B, 8th Street (contractor)
Through late December, crews will be performing underground utilities work along Avenue B and 8th Street. Work will prompt sidewalk closure and lane shifts.
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street to County 13th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will install conduit and fiber along the northbound lane of Avenue 5E between 32nd Street and County 13th Street between Nov. 30 and Jan. 31, 2022. Work will tie in along cross streets. Lane closures may take place at times.
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
Beginning Nov. 15, contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
24th Street, Arizona Avenue (Century Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will remove and restore sidewalk concrete along 24th Street and Arizona Avenue.