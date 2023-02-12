A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Feb. 13-17 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Magnolia Village.
• 24th Street from Avenue 5E to Avenue 6E.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• Falls Ranch.
• 4th Avenue and Catalina Drive.
Street Crack Sealing
• Del Oro Estates.
• Ocotillo 3.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Del Oro Estates.
• Tierra Kino.
• Pioneer Park 1.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
On Feb. 15, the California Department of Transportation will close the eastbound Interstate 8 off-ramp to 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for bridge inspection.
Beginning Feb. 14, Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures.
Avenue B, 5th Street (SW Gas)
Through early March, Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along Avenue B at 5th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
8th Avenue, Oak Drive to Cactus Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue between Oak Drive to Cactus Drive. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Park Lane (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak along 8th Avenue at Park Lane. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
8th Avenue, Solana Drive (SW Gas)
Beginning Jan. 9, Southwest Gas crews will be repairing a gas leak. along Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closures and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is expected to conclude by mid-February.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near 12th Street and Avenue B, including Country Estates, Bardeaux Oaks, Galahad Manor and the Groves.
• Areas south of 12th Street, including Rancho Sereno.
• 24th Street, Kennedy to Mary.
4th Avenue, 18th Street to 19th Street (APS)
APS crews will conduct cable repair along 4th Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure along Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 3E, 24th Street to Palo Verde Street (Charter Communications)
Through mid-March, communication line work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3E from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street. In addition, speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph and sidewalks will be closed.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.