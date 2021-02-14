By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina Drive is closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
16th Street, 14th Avenue
Feb. 16-18, City crews will perform maintenance operations at the intersection of 16th Street and 14th Avenue. 16th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction with no turns and speed limit reduced to 25 mph, and 14th Avenue traffic will be restricted to right turns only. Proceed through the area with caution.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Feb. 15-19 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
4th Avenue from 16th Street to 32nd Street.
East Main Canal from 8th Street to 16th Street; work will be along the bicycle path.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Valley View and Syerson subdivisions.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
Cibola Heights subdivision 1.
4100 block of 20th Lane.
Victoria Meadows.
2100 block of 22nd Lane.
2100 block of 22nd Place.
2200 block of 22nd Place.
Street Lane Pre-Marking
Avenue A from 8th Street to 16th Street.
Roadside Landscape Upgrade: Picacho subdivision entrance
Feb. 17, crews will work on roadside landscaping. Work will require a road closure at 33rd Drive south of 16th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Avenue A (Cent. Link)
Through mid-March, Century Link will access manholes along 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A. Work will prompt reduced speed of 35 mph.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on valve repair. Work will require lane restrictions along Avenue 3E and County 12th Street. Completion is expected by mid-February.
24th Street, 22nd Drive (contractor)
Through mid-February, a contractor will perform repaving work. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed.
Arizona Avenue, 24th Street (SW Gas)
Through mid-February, Southwest Gas will perform valve maintenance along Arizona Avenue and 24th Street. Work will prompt lane restriction and a reduced speed of 25 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Various locations, treatment of groundwater work (contractor)
Through mid-February, contractor will treat groundwater in various well locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• 19th Street between south 1st Avenue and south Madison Avenue.
• 1st Avenue north and south of 18th Street.
• 2nd Avenue southwest of 18th Street.
• 3rd Avenue southwest of 18th Street.
Country Club Drive, Del Mar Avenue to Catalina Drive (Desert Excavating)
Desert Excavating will perform water and sewer work prompting road closure along Country Club Drive between Del Mar Avenue and Catalina Drive. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours. Proceed through the area with caution.