A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
28th Drive, 30th Street to 31st Place
28th Drive remains closed between 30th Street and 30th Place due to a failed storm drain. Starting Feb. 21, a three-month repair and replacement project will take place between 30th Street and 31st Place, with the first phase requiring 28th Drive to be closed to through traffic between 30th Street and 31st Street. Driveway access will be maintained. Residents of the Las Casitas subdivision will need to detour using 28th Street. No impact is expected to 32nd Street traffic.
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
Currently Avenue 10E is closed to through traffic between 28th Street and North Frontage Road. When work completes in this zone, possibly as soon as Tuesday, Feb. 22, North Frontage Road will be closed between Avenue 9E and Del Mar Road, with this phase of work to continue through approximately late March.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center, affecting the following roadways:
•Avenue 7E from 32nd Street to 30th Street.
•31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in mid-March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Feb. 21-25 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
•College Park subdivision, sections 1 and 2.
•Tamarack, sections 1 and 2.
Street Asphalt Grinding
•Desert Ridge 1 and 2.
Street Asphalt Patching
•Mesa Heights.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
•La Mesa Manor.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
4th Avenue, 29th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work along 4th Avenue and 29th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by early March.
1st Avenue, 13th Street to 16th Place (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work on 1st Avenue between 13th Street and 16th Street, and on 13th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues, causing lane shifts. Work zone locations will vary. Overall project runs through March 5.
Palo Verde Street, Avenue 2-1/2E (Century Link)
Century Link will access manholes along Palo Verde Street and Avenue 2½E between Jan. 20 and mid-March. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work along Pacific Avenue and 24th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Work should be completed by mid-March.
16th Street, Avenue B (Century Link)
Through as late as mid-March, Century Link will conduct manhole work at 16th Street and Avenue B will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link)
Through as late as the end of April, Century Link will conduct manhole work on Avenue B approaching 20th Street, requiring lane closure and left turn restrictions at 20th Street.
Araby Road, 26th Street (SW Gas)
Commercial gas line installation work will require a lane reduction of southbound Araby Road between 24th Street and Interstate 8. Work is expected to take place through Feb. 24.
Big Curve entrance (Quail Construction)
Feb. 21-25, the entrance to the Big Curve Shopping Center will closed at the 32nd Street split. Detour by entering the shopping center at the 4th Avenue split.
32nd Street, Catalina Drive (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will be potholing along 32nd Street and Catalina Drive. Work will require lane shifts and sidewalk closure. Work is expected to take place through mid-March.
Avenue B, 24th Street (APS)
Feb. 21-25, APS crews will remove and replace a damaged wood pole with a new steel pole. Work will require lane restrictions.
Avenue 3E, 24th Street to Palo Verde (Spectrum)
Feb. 28 to March 4, crews will conduct communication line work along Avenue 3E between 24th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Castle Dome Avenue, Yuma Palms Parkway (Spectrum)
Beginning Feb. 28, crews will conduct communication line work along Castle Dome Avenue and Yuma Palms Parkway. Work will prompt sidewalk closures and lane shifts. Project is anticipated to be completed by mid-March.