A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
32nd Street, East Main Canal
The East Main Canal linear park trail crossing at 32nd Street is closed. Pedestrians will be routed east to 15th Avenue to use the signalized crossing of 32nd Street there.
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is paused while awaiting delivery of supplies. Project is expected to be complete by late March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Feb. 27 to March 3 will take place in the following areas.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Magnolia Village.
• Kachina Estates.
Concrete Sidewalk Repairs
• La Verne Terrace.
• Mesa Heights.
Street Crack Sealing
• Ponderosa Unit 3.
• 31st Drive from 24th Street to 28th Street.
Street Asphalt Grinding
• Pioneer Park 1.
• 32nd Street at 4th Avenue extension.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Interstate 8, 4th Avenue to 16th Street (Caltrans)
Caltrans will refurbish the Interstate 8 bridge over the Colorado River, affecting traffic between 4th Avenue and 16th Street until September. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each span during the course of this project, with complete overnight closures during specific phases. During the overnight closures, detour using 4th Avenue and 16th Street. Message boards will indicate the precise dates of the overnight closures. Some sections of the driveway and parking lot of Gateway Park are closed to stage construction, as is a section of the pathway between Gateway Park and the East Wetlands.
Avenue B, 5th Street (SW Gas)
Through early March, Southwest Gas will replace a gas line along Avenue B at 5th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions, sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Fiber optic installations (Allo)
Communications line installations will take place in areas designated for utility easements in the coming week in the following neighborhoods:
• Areas near 12th Street and Avenue B, including Galahad Manor and the Groves.
• Rancho Sereno.
• 24th Street, Kennedy to Mary.
4th Avenue, 18th Street to 19th Street (APS)
APS crews will conduct cable repair along 4th Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Maiden Lane, between 1st Street and 2nd Street (Yuma County)
Through late October, a contractor will be conducting demolition work and right of way utility work. The project will prompt road closure of Maiden Lane between 1st Street and 2nd Street. Traffic control will be in place for detour route. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue 3E, 24th Street to Palo Verde Street (Charter Communications)
Through mid-March, communication line work will prompt lane shifts along Avenue 3E from 24th Street to Palo Verde Street. In addition, speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph and sidewalks will be closed.
Gila Ridge Road, Avenue 3E (private contractor)
Through late April, a contractor will perform utility work and road construction along Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Avenue B, 20th Street (APS)
Beginning Feb. 20, APS crews will install a power pole at Avenue B and 20th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a sidewalk closure. Work is anticipated to be completed by early March.
4th Avenue, 24th Street to 25th Street (Unitechz)
Beginning Feb. 28, a contractor will install fiber optic cable and conduit along a perimeter at 4th Avenue between 24th Street to 25th Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions. Traffic control will be in place for a detour route. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.