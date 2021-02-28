By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Catalina Drive is closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of March 1-5 will take place in the following areas:
Street Crack Sealing
• Giss Parkway from 4th Avenue to Gila Street.
• 12 City blocks subdivision between Avenue A to 7th Avenue and from 8th Street to 5th Street.
• Sierra Sunset subdivision sections 10 and 11.
Street Asphalt Patching
• Sierra Sunset subdivision sections 8 and 10.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Bardeaux Oaks subdivision, multiple locations.
• 1100 block of Redondo Center Drive.
Street Lane Striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• East city limits between Avenue 3E to Avenue 10E from 16th Street to 40th Street.
Concrete Sidewalk Addition Project
• March 1-2 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. westbound lane restrictions on 24th Street between Elks Lane and Ridgeview Drive.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Avenue A (Cent. Link)
Through mid-March, Century Link will access manholes along 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A. Work will prompt reduced speed of 35 mph.
4th Avenue, 22nd Street to 23rd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late March, Century Link will perform work along 4th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Various locations, treatment of groundwater work (contractor)
Through mid-February, a contractor will treat groundwater in various well locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• 19th Street between south 1st Avenue and south Madison Avenue.
• 1st Avenue north and south of 18th Street.
• 2nd Avenue southwest of 18th Street.
• 3rd Avenue southwest of 18th Street.
Country Club Drive, Del Mar Avenue to Catalina Drive (Desert Excavating)
Desert Excavating will perform water and sewer work prompting road closure along Country Club Drive between Del Mar Avenue and Catalina Drive. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours. Proceed through the area with caution.
4th Avenue, 32nd Street (Cent. Link)
Through late April, Century Link will work on communication lines along 4th Avenue and 32nd Street. Work will require lance shifts and reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Proceed through the area with caution.
Catalina Drive, 8th Avenue (Cent. Link)
Beginning Feb. 28, Century Link will work on communication lines along Catalina Drive and 8th Avenue. Work will prompt a reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late April.
Arizona Avenue, 16th Street to 21st Street (Cent. Link)
Beginning March 1, Century Link will work on communication lines along Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 21st Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May.