A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E
A contractor working for the City will reconstruct pavement on North Frontage Road starting at Avenue 9E and working east toward Avenue 10E. Subsequent work will reconstruct Avenue 10E from North Frontage toward 28th Street. This project will involve full road closures in sections that will at times require long detours. Motorists should plan on extra time, particularly with pickups and drop-offs at Sunrise Elementary and Ron Watson Middle schools, and familiarize themselves with detour routes including Araby Road and Fortuna Road for north-south traffic and 24th Street, 28th Street and South Frontage Road or Interstate 8 for east-west traffic.
Yuma Commerce Center sewer line extension – 7E closure
Avenue 7E is closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation. Business access detour is from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.
A contractor working for the City is installing a sewer line extension, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services in the Yuma Commerce Center, affecting the following roadways:
• Avenue 7E from 32nd Street to 30th Street.
• 31st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.
Motorists are advised that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.
Arizona Avenue, Palo Verde Street and Country Club Drive
A contractor is making improvements to roadways, underground utility lines and sidewalks along Arizona Avenue from Palo Verde Street to Country Club Drive. Parking, streets and sidewalks will experience temporary closures. Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expected completion will be in mid-March.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Jan. 10-14 will take place in the following areas.
Street Crack Sealing
• College Park subdivision.
Street Asphalt Patching
• La Mesa Manor subdivision (south of 24th Street between James and Olivia avenues).
Micro milling/Grinding
• Engler Avenue between Walking Horse Lane and 24th Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• Engler Estates, unit 2.
Median/roadside Maintenance
• 24th Street medians between Avenue B and Elks Lane.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue 5E, 32nd Street to County 13th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will install conduit and fiber along the northbound lane of Avenue 5E between 32nd Street and County 13th Street between Nov. 30 and Jan. 31, 2022. Work will tie in along cross streets. Lane closures may take place at times.
24th Street, Avenue A (contractor)
A contractor will pour concrete, a landscape wall, and other amenities. Work will prompt lane restrictions along 24th Street and Avenue A, a sidewalk closure and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by early May 2022.
24th Street, Arizona Avenue (Century Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will remove and restore sidewalk concrete along 24th Street and Arizona Avenue.
4th Avenue, 29th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work along 4th Avenue and 29th Street. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work should be completed by early March.
1st Avenue, 13th Street to 16th Street (Century Link)
Century Link will perform communication line work on 1st Avenue between 13th Street and 16th Street, and on 13th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues, causing lane shifts. Work zone locations will vary. Overall project runs between Jan. 5, 2022, and March 5, 2022.