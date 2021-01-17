By the City of Yuma
A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Palo Verde Street, Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue
Beginning Jan. 11, Catalina Avenue will be closed from 32nd Street to Palo Verde Street through the end of January. Through traffic should use the big curve to get around that area.
Through mid-March, a contractor will perform road and sidewalk improvements in the areas surrounding Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street, east of 4th Avenue to 32nd Street, and north along Palo Verde Street. Work will prompt lane restrictions along Palo Verde Street and Catalina Drive. Additionally, sidewalks will be closed and street parking will be restricted. Traffic control will be in place indicating detours to alternate routes.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Jan. 18-22 will take place in the following areas:
Street Asphalt Patching
• Palm Desert Park, Yellowstone Drive to Teton Drive from Glacier Avenue to Canyon Avenue.
• 15th Avenue from Colorado Street to 1st Street.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 1500 block of 5th Avenue, multiple locations.
• 1900 block of W. 21st Lane.
Street Crack Sealing
• Avenue B from 16th Street to 12th Street.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Various locations, communication line work (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will work on communication lines in various locations through the city. Work will prompt lane restrictions and reduced speed limit in the following areas:
• Avenue 3E and Palo Verde Street.
• Avenue 2½ E and Palo Verde Street.
• Pacific Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
• Arizona Avenue and 24th Street.
• 24th Street, various locations between 4th Avenue and Pacific Avenue.
• Lakin Avenue and Palo Verde Street.
• Pacific Avenue, 24th Street (Cent. Link)
Through mid-January, Century Link will access manhole for telephone cable repair. Work will prompt lane shifts along 24th Street at Pacific Avenue and reduced speed of 35 mph.
Magnolia Avenue, 7th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas will work on gas lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts along Magnolia Avenue at 7th Street. Completion is expected by the end of March.
County 15th Street and Avenue A
(Yuma County)
County 15th Street and Avenue A will be closed to all traffic between Jan. 11-19. Detours will be in place around Avenue B and Avenue 1E.
24th Street, 4th Avenue to Avenue A (Cent. Link)
Between Jan. 20 through mid-March, Century Link will access manholes along 24th Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A. Work will prompt reduced speed of 35 mph.
4th Avenue, 21st Street to 24th Street (Cent. Link)
Beginning Jan. 20, Century Link will access manholes along 4th Avenue from 21st Street to 24th Street. Work will prompt reduced speed of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-March.
32nd Street, Avenue A (APS)
Jan. 25-29, APS will perform pole maintenance. Work will require lane shifts along the south side of 32nd Street east of Avenue A and reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
16th Street, Avenue C (Cent. Link)
Through March, Century Link will work on communication lines at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue C. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 35 mph.
Castle Dome Avenue, 8th Street (contractor)
Through Jan. 19, a contractor will be working on landscaping at the roundabout at Castle Dome Avenue and 8th Street. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue C, 22nd Place (Cent. Link)
Beginning Jan. 20, Century Link will work on communication lines along Avenue C and 22nd Place. Work will prompt reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus lane and sidewalk restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by late March.
Country Club Lane, Arizona Avenue (APS)
Feb. 1-5, APS will pull wire from a switching cabinet along south side of Country Club Drive. Work will prompt lane shifts and reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
28th Street, 21st Drive to 23rd Avenue (APS)
Feb. 8-12, APS will install a new pole along south side of 28th Street and pull wire into Tuscany Medical Plaza. Work will prompt lane shifts, a 4-way stop at 28th Street and 21st Drive and reduced speed limit of 35 mph.